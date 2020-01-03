advertisement

If you go to this page on Amazon right now, you’ll find a whole range of best-selling Nintendo Switch games with discounts of up to $ 30. These are great deals if there are popular games that you don’t have yet, but hardcore Switch fans can own all the games on that list. Looking for something fun and new? Well, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most anticipated new Switch games to be released in early 2020 and it is finally available for pre-order on Amazon! If you want this new title on the release day, order it now for sure.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Customize your character and house and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you want), while creating your own island paradise

Experience a robust new crafting system and collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools

Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities such as gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming NPCs and more, while classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways in the deserted island environment

Additional accessories may be required for the multiplayer mode; Game, system and some accessories are sold separately

Nintendo Switch Online membership (available separately) and Nintendo account required for online play; Not available in all countries; Internet access required for online functions; Conditions apply; switch online

