advertisement

A passenger found a loaded pistol and David Cameron’s passport in an airplane toilet after the former British Prime Minister’s bodyguard forgot them there, the British media reported on Wednesday.

Cameron was on his way back from New York to London with a British Metropolitan Police protection officer when the discovery reportedly triggered a security incident.

advertisement

The Sun newspaper quoted other passengers present and said the British Airways plane was waiting for take-off when a shocked passenger said he found a gun in the toilet, causing uproar. “The captain confirmed that a weapon was found that freaked everyone out,” the sun quoted one of the passengers.

To reassure the passengers, the captain informed them that the protection officer was authorized to take a weapon – presumably a 9mm Glock 17 pistol that the officer had left after removing his holster while using the toilet had – and which had now been returned to him, but several travelers disagreed and the gun was removed before takeoff.

The city police said they take the matter extremely seriously and have launched an internal investigation. “We are aware of the incident on a flight to the UK on February 3, and the officer concerned has since been released from the service,” a police statement said.

British Airways announced that it had followed the Civil Aviation Authority’s regulations that allow the British police to carry firearms on board in certain controlled circumstances. “Our crew looked into the problem quickly before departure and the flight continued as usual,” said the airline.

Cameron, who stepped down as prime minister in 2016 after a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union and did the opposite of what he advocated, has its own success story of forgetfulness.

In 2012, two years after taking office, he accidentally left his eight-year-old daughter in a pub after lunch to pick her up 15 minutes later. – Reuters, guardians

advertisement