Tyler Ryan visits 11-year-old Elise Sammis, who is appearing on the Food Network tonight

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The eleven-year-old Elise Sammis had a nine-year trip to the oven after diagnosing Type 1 diabetes (T1D), often referred to as adolescent diabetes, to “cope”.

Sammis, who comes from Chapin, found his passion for baking. After seeing a casting call for the Food Network series Kids Baking Championship last summer, he recorded and submitted a YouTube audition. After about six months, she finally heard from producers who asked her to make another video. A few months later she was in the studio with several young bakers who were all fighting for the title and the money.

You can watch Sammis’ third appearance on the show this evening at 9:00 p.m. on the Kids Baking Championship’s Food Network. Although I asked her to give me a hint of how she was doing, she was unshakable, but promised to visit us soon on a tasty Tuesday.

