Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Animals are losing their homes and lives due to Australian bushfires, which are not expected to slow down as quickly. There’s a small part of Australia at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, where staff say they hope their Australian animals will inspire people to help.

“We don’t know the impact, but we do know that it will be serious,” said John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks.

Koalas in particular are hit hard because they live entirely from the eucalyptus trees that go up in flames.

“It is absolutely devastating because these trees go up in flames, they are no longer there, koalas have no home,” said Alexa Godfrey, a cat / bear keeper on the river bank. “It is absolutely devastating to see animals we take care of every day, and we are lucky enough to spend time every day dying and dying and being extremely hurt by these fires. It is heartbreaking and very difficult to see. “

Many koalas suffer from severe burns and dehydration, and those who survive fear a significant loss of their habitat.

“They want to stay in their trees, their trees are their source of life, their trees are their houses. They are best protected in their trees. Even when the tree is on fire, they still cling to the trees. Unfortunately, they have to evacuate these trees and burn their feet in the process, ”said Godfrey.

There are 25 different species of animals from Australia on the river bank; including the koalas, wallabies and lorikeets.

“It’s not just the koalas and red kangaroos that suffer, but the smaller invertebrates and birds that depend on these habitats,” said Davis.

Lottie is a 17 year old koala who helps the species. During her time at Riverbanks, she gave birth to 11 joeys or babies.

“They moved on and moved to other zoos and have produced offspring that make them 14 big koalas, say 6 big koalas, and in fact they have a big big koala,” said Davis.

The ability to help the species will be a priority since the coal population has been severely damaged by the fire.

“Not many people will be able to come to Australia and see these guys in the wild. And with the fires, it is a huge damage to the population. So these guys could be endangered and events like this often lead to extinction, ”said Godfrey.

By visiting Lottie and the other Australian animals and getting to know them, the staff hope to inspire people to help in every possible way.

“I think Steve Irwin really said the best that people really want to protect the things they love. And so I hope that the people who come to the river bank will connect with the wildlife colleagues we have here, ”said Godfrey.

Riverbanks is asking people who want to help to donate to either Victoria Zoo or the World Wildlife Fund.

