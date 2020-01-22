advertisement

A motorist who drove irregularly on a two-lane road before throwing his car on the road said he was drunk while chewing menthol tobacco.

Project manager Prabhat Singh told police that he thought chewing tobacco was responsible for four times the alcohol limit.

However, Singh also revealed to officers that he had swallowed nearly a liter of vodka the night before at a family Christmas party.

advertisement

Singh, 36, of Brussels, admitted to driving with excess alcohol on the A9 road from Perth to Inverness near Pitlochry the day after Christmas.

Tax MP Mairi Graham told the Sheriff Court in Perth: “There was moderately heavy traffic the day after Christmas and the police received two calls about how to drive.

“It was a Kia Sportage rental car driven by the accused.

“At 1:50 p.m., the police observed the vehicle and turned to catch it.

“They observed that it was drifting across the tracks and across the center line in the opposite pavement, so they activated the blue lights.

“He seemed to vary between acceleration and braking and rarely traveled at a constant speed. They tried to stop the vehicle, but did not do so at the start.

“They didn’t think he was deliberately avoiding them by intentionally failing to stop – they thought he just didn’t know how to handle the situation.”

Miss Graham said that Singh finally stopped on the inside lane of the two-lane road and got out of the rental car to head for the police.

“He was suspected of being under the influence,” she said.

“He gave a positive breath test and was arrested. He said he had consumed 700 to 900 ml of vodka the night before.

“He then retracted that and then said that chewing menthol tobacco had caused a positive reading.

“It was in his possession, but there was no list of ingredients to see if it contained alcohol or not.”

Singh, representing himself, said, “It was a family vacation. We organized a Christmas party late at night. In the morning, I felt good.

“Whether it was alcohol in tobacco or not, the alcohol was in the mix. I was not aware of the rules of this country. I am an Indian citizen.

“I didn’t have a headache or dizziness that told me I was drunk. I my country I was OK. Legally, it was not correct. “

Sheriff James Macdonald said, “Reading is four times the limit and it’s a serious matter.

“There is no doubt that you should have known that you were impaired when you got behind the wheel.”

Singh was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £ 1,200.

advertisement