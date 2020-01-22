advertisement

864 parts to put together.

A new International Space Station has been launched, but you won’t find one that orbits the Earth. Instead, you have the opportunity to give her a place of honor in your home.

Yes, the model station is the latest LEGO set and is expected to be released in February this year.

The set emerged from a competition that LEGO held last year to mark the 10th anniversary of its ideas program, in which fans can submit concepts that the company would like to have produced.

It consists of 864 parts, celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Science Station and contains miniature versions of ISS parts that, according to LEGO, have been checked for authenticity by NASA experts.

Don’t be fooled that this is for children. The price is € 69.99 and is supported by the recommended age for assembly from 16 years.

With a height of over 20 cm, a length of 31 cm and a width of 49 cm, the station is supplied with a 148-page illustrated instruction manual, which contains interesting facts and information about the International Space Station itself and about the LEGO fan for the original design was created the sentence.

