advertisement

Second place was at stake on Friday night, but neither Melbourne City nor Western United were committed to suggesting that A-League leader Sydney FC should be concerned.

Indeed, striker Adam Le Fondre is the only Sky Blue with a bee in the hood after United Jamie Maclaren made a generous Christmas present to accompany him on the Golden Boot Charts.

But victories can create trust, and the city’s hope that the 3-2 win on Friday evening at AAMI Park will not convince can suppress the trust that has been missed in the past two weeks.

advertisement

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

media_cameraJamie McLaren returned to the points list.

MORE NEWS

SOCCEROOS RADAR: CITY WELL MADE FOR LOST TIME

OPPORTUNITY: CITY DOOR OPENS FORBIDDEN OLYROOS DUO

Socceroo Maclaren broke his two-game scoring duck – that seems to be an eternity for City’s scoring machine, while Uruguayan Adrian Luna slammed a great volley home before he lost his head and almost took advantage of United.

With two points behind City, United coach Mark Rudan is now five points ahead of the transfer market in January.

Rudan felt that the game should have been postponed amid the thick smoke that hovered over AAMI Park.

“I thought the game should have been canceled because of the smoke. Some of the players came back into the rooms and said they had difficulty breathing and felt it on their throat and lungs. But there are clearly rules and doctors know what is safe and what is not. It was test conditions, I recommend both groups of players, ”said Rudan.

A League: Melbourne City’s head coach Erick Mombaerts rates his team’s 3-2 win against Western United at AAMI Park.

“This is the A-League at its best. Disappointed in the end. They were much more intense in the first half, we should have handled the ball better.”

The city’s 64-year-old French coach, Erick Mombaerts, admitted that his players had tested his ticker.

“Maybe our players want to test me. When I’m in good health (in the new year), ”said Mombaerts.

“We played so well in the first half, exactly what we want. In the second half, we asked them to concentrate.

“If you lead to zero with three, you think it’s easy – you don’t focus. We made mistakes, the dynamics changed.”

media_camera It is tight in the middle of the park.

MACCA LATE XMAS POISON

Le Fondre started two goals ahead of the Golden Boot, Maclaren scored two of the easiest goals in his career.

The first was a collective mess by United, with the ball seeping across the line in a goal mess.

Macarlen’s second and City’s third goal were given by United’s goalkeeper Filip Kurto, who was far too far from his line and delivered the ball in the fresh air. The striker only hit an empty gate.

RADICAL RESHUFFLE FROM UNITED

United’s defensive problems caused a reshuffle with a number of injuries associated with the sale of Connor Chapman to South Korea.

After Brendan Hamill (knee) failed for the season and Aaron Calver (foot) and Ersan Gulum were also missing, United changed from three to four for the first time this season.

No fewer than four players remained out of position, and the full-backs – Seb Pasquali and Connor Pain – were tested the most for United in a chaotic first half.

media_cameraValentino Yuel tries to advance United.

While Dylan Pierias struggled last week, he may have been a better option than Pasquali, who is a midfielder through and through – and a very good one.

Ex-city midfielder Josh Cavallo, who made his A-League debut alongside Thiel Iradukunda, and his replacement colleague Pierias ensured immediate goals.

Cavallo and Pierias earned rapid-fire penalties imposed on Besart Berisha and Alessandro Diamanti.

It was an interesting finish, but anything other than a city win would have been a robbery after the first half of United’s horror show.

CHANGE IN THE CITY

Tinkering with the defense during the game, as it turns out on Friday evening, is very dangerous.

City stopper Richard Windbichler had made his first appearance since October 27th, although in the 45th minute he had an excellent gallop alongside Curtis Good. He seemed to be enjoying the duel with Besart Berisha.

However, Windbichler struggled to cope with the moisture and was replaced by Harrison Delbridge, the man he replaced in the first XI, during the break.

Although Delbridge has been outstanding this season, it can be difficult for the stops to adjust mid-game and the team’s balance can be upset.

The sudden change of impulse caught him and City unprepared, and after a VAR procedure, he was knocked down because of a handball that resulted in the second penalty.

media_cameraHarrison Delbridge’s release left City in a hole.

MELBOURNE CITY 3 (Maclaren 5, 44, Luna 35)

WESTERN UNITED 2 (Berisha PEN 75, Diamanti PEN 79)

Quantity: 8677 in the AAMI Park

City (4-3-3): Bouzanis; Atkinson, Windbichler (Delbridge 46), Good, Jamieson; Brillante, Luna, Berenguer (Griffiths 70); Wales (Galloway 87), Noone, Maclaren.

Western United (4-2-3-1): Kurto; Pasquali, Durante, Aspropotamitis, Pain; Jertec (Iradukunda 54), Skotadis; Diamanti, Yuel (Pierias 71), Stametolopoulos (Cavallo 71); Berisha.

Referee: Adam Kersey

Red cards: Delbridge 78.

DAVUTOVICS MAN OF THE MATCH

CRAIG NOONE (city)

The winger made United detach from the wing, and although he didn’t score, it was an impressive all-round result.

Originally released as City, crazy impacts survive in the second half

advertisement