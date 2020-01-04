advertisement

Melbourne Victory defender Tim Hoogland has doubts about tomorrow’s clash with Newcastle Jets, although coach Marco Kurz has no qualms about his team’s momentum in the A-League not moving into the new year.

Victory’s conflicting campaign had peaked in the pre-Christmas derby when it secured an important 2-1 win over Melbourne City before saying goodbye.

German Hoogland played a key role in its first start in an injured season. His calming influence became infectious when Victory achieved his best all-round result of the season and Leigh Broxham returned to midfield.

However, the former youth defender from Schalke, Fulham and Germany is said to have suffered a setback in training during the week, due to the AAMI Park duel on Sunday, in which Victory was already without suspended captain Ola Toivonen and his co-defender Tommy Deng gets along, pulls into serious doubt. Who is with the Olyroos for their Tokyo 2020 qualification in Thailand.

Kurz believes the break came at an ideal time before basement residents Newcastle and Victory could jump into the top six with a win.

“Each team has three byes, we had ours for Christmas. I think it wasn’t bad for the boys to recharge the batteries, ”said Kurz.

media_cameraTim Hoogland played a major role in Melbourne Victory’s derby victory over Melbourne City.

Socceroo Andrew Nabbout was able to replace Toivonen as a striker against the club by reviving his career and promoting him to the 2018 World Cup squad after being punished by Victory.

“I have a lot of respect for Newcastle and I’ll remember that (if I score a goal),” said Nabbout.

“I have to score a goal first and then I’m worried about my celebration, but most of the time when it comes to celebrations, I don’t really think whatever comes to mind.”

Although Newcastle have only had two wins this season, the jets that won 1-1 with Brisbane last week and are headed by former Victory boss Ernie Merrick are still a dangerous team.

The jets are still without injured captain Nigel Boogaard.

