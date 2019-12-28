advertisement

Lua’s passengers in Dublin were severely affected this weekend as the Green Line connections between Balally and Brides Glen are expected to fail by Sunday.

A power failure in Stillorgan on Saturday afternoon caused the problem with the tram from Balally, the stop south of Dundrum to the end of the Southside line.

There are limited connections between Broombridge and Balally every 8 to 10 minutes.

Luas said it found a number of bugs that will take time to fix.

“It was decided that normal operations in the region would not resume until tomorrow morning, Sunday, December 29th, so that our maintenance teams can solve the problem as safely and promptly as possible,” said the operator.

Luas tickets are accepted on Dublin buses, while Luas also offers an alternative bus service between Brides Glen and Balally. The affected stations are: Balally, Kilmacud, Stillorgan, Sandyford, Central Park, Glencairn, The Gallops, Leopardstown Valley, Ballyogan Wood, Carrickmines, Laughanstown, Cherrywood, Brides Glen

The operator apologized for the inconvenience.

