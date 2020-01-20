advertisement

A large coffee company is the latest to add its name to the list of retailers for the Fosse Park expansion.

Starbucks has submitted a planning request to Blaby District Council, saying it wants to open on the site.

The company has requested permission to be located in one of two proposed catering units in the midst of the £ 135m extension of the shopping center which rises to the former site of the Everards brewery and is calls Castle Acres.

What the store might look like

Other big names confirmed for the new part of the park are Next, Clarks and TK Maxx.

According to the request form and the photos submitted, the 200 square meter unit will have internal and external seats. The kiosk will be built with a steel frame and surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Details of opening hours are not included in the request.

In addition to the expansion, the new Food Court called Food Central is expected to include up to 13 food service units and four stores, including Nando’s, Greggs, KFC and EE.

The total investment in the new food court, extension and £ 5 million of improvements to the existing business park amounts to £ 168 million.

LeicestershireLive contacted Starbucks and the owners of The Crown Estate for comments.

Fosse Park is one of the best performing business parks in the UK, attracting over 11 million consumers each year.

The Fosse Park West extension and Food Central developments are both expected to open in late 2020.

