While Whistler’s accessible accommodations and programs within the Whistler Adaptive Sports Program are world-class, the lack of accessible transportation in the Sea to Sky corridor and within the resort is a “significant disappointment” for those who need it as it is not profit-making are .

Chris McBride, executive director of the Spinal Cord Injury Organization in British Columbia (SCIBC), recently highlighted the issue in a letter to the Whistler Council.

Each year, the SCIBC brings more than 50 people with physical disabilities to the resort to take part in a weekend of appropriate outdoor recreation. Newly injured people are brought together with people who have suffered from spinal cord injuries for some time.

“People paddle out there, or climb or hike, drive by hand, you know, do all the things people do when they come to Whistler in the summer,” McBride said, adding to many. The weekend changes lives ,

“Many people don’t think they can go back to such activities after a spinal cord injury. They never thought it would be possible,” he said.

“And then we introduce them to what’s possible, and they see broader opportunities for what could be possible in other aspects of their lives.”

However, since there are no public or privately accessible wheelchair accessible bus companies in the Sea to Sky corridor, it is difficult to bring participants to Whistler.

“Given the lack of greyhound and other services that provide special, accessible transportation, people really have no way of reaching Whistler unless they have their own adaptable vehicle that is extremely expensive,” said McBride.

“It really limits our attendance at these events and I appreciate attending the Whistler and Sea to Sky corridor in general.”

Bringing participants to Whistler for events is “quite a challenge for us,” said McBride. Transporters were hired for the participants and U-Haul’s chairs – a solution that is “practical”, but which captivates the SCIBC participants and their chairs are in an inadmissible danger.

“In fairness, it’s not just in the Sea to Sky corridor, but it’s still problematic,” said McBride.

Once in the resort, the barrier-free transport is not perfect.

During Crankworx last summer, a SCIBC participant, Dan Duffy, was surprised to hear that a local taxi company did not have accessible taxis to take him from the village to Cheakamus after an evening with friends.

“We had a few drinks ourselves and were just trying to get home,” said Duffy, noting that the taxi driver he had spoken to told him they had no accessible taxis during the week.

“It’s one of the things you only deal with because it’s the same across Canada, not just Whistler,” said Duffy.

“When they told us they didn’t have one, there was no point arguing with someone on the phone … They just accept it and go on.”

While a Whistler Taxi driver said on Monday, February 3, that the company did not have wheelchair-accessible taxis, a Resort Cabs driver said accessible taxis were available for on-site trips if booked in advance.

In Duffy’s case, he took the bus back to Cheakamus – though it was so full of Crankworx revelers that he couldn’t put his chair in the designated, accessible space.

While it isn’t exactly a unique situation for disabled people to find themselves – Duffy remembered a recent trip to Saint John, NB, where he couldn’t get an accessible taxi – Whistler does well to be more inclusive , he said.

“I mean, you are a tourist destination – you want to involve as many people as possible, right?” he said.

Sea to Sky MLA Jordan Sturdy said he agreed with McBride’s letter and found that the accessible travel market is worth billions of dollars a year worldwide (a 2016 U.S. study found that about one in five people have a disability, and 88 percent of respondents go on vacation each year and spend $ 17.3 billion annually).

“So this is not an unimportant amount of money and it is part of our market,” said Sturdy, adding that he thought the resort, with its mountain-accessible offerings, was doing a good job.

“But it really depends on the ability of the individual to actually get to the mountain,” he said.

“So I think it’s definitely something that needs some attention.”

In a timely report at its February 4 meeting, the Whistler Council approved a proposed approach to a new accessibility policy for the resort community of Whistler (RMOW).

Measuring Up coordinator Sarah Tipler’s report has been in the works for some time and includes the planned approach and schedule for creating a comprehensive accessibility policy for RMOW.

Employees are proposing to create the new policy using concepts and standards that are reflected in Universal Design, the BC Building Code, the Rick Hansen Foundation’s Accessibility Certification Program, and the Accessible Canada Act, Tipler said.

“Everyone benefits from accessibility,” she said.

“People’s skills are constantly changing, whether they are recovering from a broken leg or coping with age-related health problems. We have to plan to accommodate all skills at all ages.”

According to Stats Canada, 3.8 million Canadians had some form of disability in 2012, and 9 million Canadians considered accessibility when considering places to visit (and to avoid), Tipler said.

“With regard to accessible tourism, Canadian research suggests that 82 percent of the 2.2 million travelers with disabilities are accompanied by another person, which is an annual minimum of 1.8 million additional travelers,” she said.

“According to Canadian research, travelers with disabilities attach greater importance to the human network when traveling and therefore rarely travel alone.”

An open house day will be held in the summer to collect community feedback on this policy and present it to the Council in autumn 2020.

“I am excited about the work Sarah is doing and we will pass on letters like McBride’s to her as she thinks about her work to promote accessibility in our community,” Mayor Jack Crompton said after the meeting.

“(Eliminating the lack of accessible traffic) is one of the benefits of creating a regional transport system that regional communities continue to support.”

McBride believes that when approving transportation options, governments should “take a very close look at the accessibility that (transportation) companies can offer”.

“Even an accessible bus would be great, but the more the better, and I think in most places it is required to increase the size of the accessible taxi fleets,” he said, adding that he understood the cost implications hold.

“It’s not just people with spinal cord injuries or disabilities, but also the aging population, and that’s a huge population that is unable to take advantage of and enjoy Whistler and other places along the corridor.”

“It would also be helpful to increase the number of these things and incentivize operators to provide these services.”

