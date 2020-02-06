advertisement

You’d think it would be enough for Joker to earn $ 1 billion at the global box office along with 11 Oscar nominations. But Warner Bros leaves nothing good inadequate for every possible sector of the industry and is now transforming the cult film directed by Joaquin Phoenix into a live-in-concert event that is to go on tour worldwide.

If it was a different film, you could raise an eyebrow at the decision. Given that the composer of the film, Hildur Guðnadóttir, has received the BAFTA for best original music and the Golden Globe, it is clear that the score of this film is something to be enjoyed in concert form.

Guðnadóttir said in a statement about the live concert: “I am thrilled to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra paid so much depth and attention to the performances that we literally held our breath during most of the recording sessions. It was a wonderful trip. I am very happy to be able to come back there and show it to an audience. ”

In recent years, Guðnadóttir has become one of the top talents in musical composition. The Icelandic composer even won a Grammy and an Emmy for her work on the HBO series Chernobyl, which amazed fans with her haunting score that perfectly reflected the tragic events on the screen.

According to the deadline, the joker score will be performed with a full orchestra. Some of the performances will be directed by Jeff Atmajian, who has been the conductor and orchestrator of the film’s original soundtrack, while Dave Majoney has also served on certain sections of the worldwide tour.

Joker Director Todd Phillips said of the live concert event: “I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how excited we are to be working with Senbla and Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live in Concert. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the audience to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunted and haunted score as it testifies to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur. ”

Joker’s world tour in the form of a live concert begins on April 30th at Eventim Apollo in London, before an ambitious tour of European and other international locations begins. Dates and venues will be announced later. Until then, be sure to join our Monday Oscars coverage to see if Joaquin Phoenix honors the best actor for his role in the film and how many of his nominations Joker actually wins at the Academy Awards.

