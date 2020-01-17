advertisement

Earlier this week, Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi attended a press conference to make a clear statement that would not be possible in any other country.

“I plan to take a total of two weeks of paternity leave in the three months after childbirth,” he said.

In any other country, of course, this would not be an event. We live in a country where the Prime Minister considers a two-week break to be appropriate while a quarter of the country is on fire. But it made headlines in Japan.

Amazingly, Koizumi was the first cabinet minister in Japan’s history to take paternity leave, and even if he thought about it, it was enough to trigger a mass conflict among Japanese citizens.

In his honor, Koizumi remained determined despite public criticism. “Japan is rigid and outdated because society is concerned with the pros and cons just because I said I would think about it,” he said in a statement.

Interestingly, from a Australian perspective, two-week paternity leave seems (unfortunately) to be pretty normal, but it’s a comparatively short time considering what is actually allowed in Japan. And it has brought global approaches to male parental leave into a whole new context.

Learn how paternity leave schemes, including ours, are building globally and how men tend to approach them.

Australia

In Australia there is no state-set standard for paternity leave, and in most cases it is at the employer’s discretion to regulate paternity leave.

If the father is the primary caregiver, he is entitled to 18 weeks of national minimum wage leave, while working fathers receive a maximum of 2 weeks of paternity leave to support their child’s mother.

For some companies, this can be extended at the discretion of the employer.

The United Kingdom

Similar guidelines apply in the United Kingdom as in Australia. Men are entitled to one or two weeks of paid paternity leave if their partner gives birth to a child.

Nordic countries

As with most social issues, the Scandinavian countries are among the most progressive when it comes to sharing parental leave. In Norway, for example, mother and father can share a total of 49 weeks of vacation at full salary or 59 weeks at 80% salary. However, only 15 of these weeks can be used by the father.

Sweden offers 90 days of paid leave to each parent, while Denmark offers a full year and grants the father two weeks of leave in the first 14 weeks after the child is born. In the next 32 weeks you can share your vacation as you wish, either together or separately.

The USA

As with so many other things, the U.S. does not have a federally sponsored parental leave mandate, and only a handful of states (California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New York) actually require employers to offer paid vacation in some form at all.

It’s free for everyone in the rest of the country, with the minimum that companies with more than 50 employees have to give the mother unpaid leave.

Japan

For a country with such a high pressure on work culture, it may be surprising that Japan’s approach to parental leave is one of the most generous in the world. Perhaps both men and women are legally entitled to one year of paid parental leave as part of an effort to promote the desire to have children and reduce the country’s declining birth rate, but this is not necessarily paid exclusively by the employer.

However, the reason for the prime minister’s decision to take a comparatively short vacation is that men in the country generally don’t take one at all. According to the BBC, only 6% of men accept the offer, even though they are legally on leave for one year because they are under pressure to continue working. Conversely, 82% of women take maternity leave when a child is born.

