SCRANTON, Pa. – It will be one of the hottest Januaries on record; the month that is usually the snowiest and coldest of the year.

The average temperature so far according to the Stormtracker 16 Team is 37.4 degrees.

“You can’t beat this weather, not. I used to work at Tobyhanna, I was driving in the winter, and it was terrible,” said William Dzik of Taylor, who walked his dog on Monday morning.

January 1932 holds the record for the hottest January with an average daily temperature of almost 40 degrees. January 1950 comes in second place with almost 38 degrees.

The heat in 2020 is something that many say they benefit from.

“Awesome. Being outside is really good, you know? It’s a good thing,” said Brad Davis of Old Forge.

It is not only the temperatures that make this an unusual winter. According to Stormtracker 16 weather data, so far this winter, about 9 centimeters of snow has fallen. That is approximately half the average amount.

“We had that snow and it disappeared within two days, that does not happen here. It usually snows and stays soaked. I almost pulled the lawn mower out yesterday!” Said John Shields of Taylor.

Temperatures are expected to fall closer to normal later this week, but there are no below average temperatures in the immediate forecast.

