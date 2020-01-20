advertisement

A passionate and jealous man hit his ex-girlfriend in the face when she refused to come to terms with him, a court said.

Dominic Colin Shilton locked her in the house during the troubles and when she called the police, he called them back saying it was a false alarm.

The victim, who now has a permanent scar on his face, also suffered months of threatening messages in the months following the attack.

Prosecutor Gary Short told Leicester Crown Court that the victim was a single mother of two who ended her multi-month relationship with the accused, in part because of “drunk” immature and jealous “false accusations” which she cheated on him.

It then became a nuisance threatening to damage property and on May 27, she invited him to her home in north-west Leicestershire, hoping to find an amicable resolution by discussing the breakup.

Short said: “As soon as he arrived, he accused her of continuing with her ex-husband.”

She asked him to leave, which made him aggressive, and she tried to defuse the situation.

The prosecutor said, “Shilton suggested they wear makeup while making love, but that was the last thing she wanted.

“He didn’t accept no for an answer and asked for a kiss but she pushed him away.

“He lost his temper and punched her hard in the face, causing a laceration on the side of her nose.

“The accused was wearing a fairly large ring.”

Short said: “She wanted to call for help but he grabbed her phone and put it in her pocket.

“He locked the front and rear doors and when she tried to use the land line, he pulled her from the socket.

“She got hold of the accused’s phone and contacted the police, but he managed to remove the phone and call them back saying it was a false alarm.

“But the operator was not discouraged.”

The victim came out of the living room window, but Shilton grabbed her and foiled her escape attempt.

The police arrived and the injured victim was taken to hospital.

The prosecutor said, “The laceration on her face was stuck and she left a scar.”

Harassment campaign

Short said that between May and September of last year, while on bail, Shilton would call and text her threatening to hurt and kill her, including calling the nursing home where she worked.

He said: “On September 10, the accused escalated matters by visiting his home, looking out the living room window and making 17 calls.

“The behavior campaign made her a nervous wreck.”

Emotionally exhausted

In a victim impact statement, she stated that she felt emotionally exhausted and that she had gone to see her general practitioner.

She said, “My children have gone through so much.

“I find myself crying all the time.

“Even though he is in detention, I am still anxious because he threatened to involve other people.

“He punched me so hard in the eyes that he opened my eyes and I have a scar where his ring caught me.”

Shilton, 39, with no fixed address, admitted to causing real bodily harm and put the victim in fear of violence by harassment.

The defendant was obsessed

Justice Nicholas Dean QC said: “Your relationship with the complainant has been described as an obsession.

“On May 27, she no longer wanted to be in touch with you, but was ready to stay on good terms.

“You ended up hitting her, which caused her nasty wounds causing permanent scars.

“Just look at the photographs of the injuries to see the severity of this attack.

“You tried to prevent the police from being alerted, making her jump out of a window, but you did not allow them to escape.

“Fortunately, the police arrived.

“You were released on bail and abused of this because you continued to harass the applicant in the most serious manner with numerous threatening calls.

“It caused her distress and long-term problems.

“The effect of offenses like this is often underestimated; it is a serious matter.”

The craze won

David Lee, mitigating, said: “It was a blow even if it caused serious injuries.

“He was not convicted of violence or harassment in his file.

“He was a man who allowed his infatuation with this woman to take over him.

“He has been in pre-trial detention for four months.”

Phrasing

Shilton was imprisoned for two years.

It was placed under an unlimited non-duration order prohibiting any contact with the victim or going on the road where he lives.

.

