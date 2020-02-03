advertisement

The first phase of a huge development of 4,500 housing units near Leicester has been approved.

The developers are expected to build new homes, schools, parks, shops, and roads northeast of the city.

Some 900 acres of farmland north of Hamilton and east of Thurmaston have been set aside for the new community, which will be called Thorpebury, and will cost around £ 450 million to build over the next 15 years.

The Charnwood Borough Council planning committee approved the construction of the 584 initial houses to be built by David Wilson, William Davis and Davidsons.

Artist’s impression of the new houses

Residents of the region waged a long campaign against development in the broadest sense, arguing that it would swallow up attractive sections of countryside and obstruct surrounding roads with traffic.

However, council officials have chosen the area as one of the strategic development areas where a new home would be built to help meet government housing construction targets based on Leicester’s population growth projections in the next decades.

Master developer CEG is overseeing the first phase, known as Thorpebury-in-the-Limes, which will include parks, sports fields, playgrounds and new walking and cycling routes alongside a mix of two to five bedroom homes.

The wider development will see a northwest link road between Barkby Lane / the A607 with a bridge over the railway line intended to reduce vehicle movement in neighboring villages and a south link road with an extension and improvements to Hamilton Park.

CEG Regional Director Will Martin said Thorpebury would be “development of regional significance”.

He said: “The decision means that work will begin shortly to deliver a wide range of essential new homes in the area, as well as the opening of approximately 30 acres of new green space for sports and informal recreation.”

The first phase of the program will be accessible from Barkbythorpe Road and Hamilton Lane and financial contributions will be made for new education and transportation improvements.

What is the larger plan of Thorpebury?

Approximately 4,500 homes, including family, first buyer, affordable housing and additional care for the elderly

Approximately 32 acres of employment land

Shops and services, health facilities and new primary schools, in the main district and two local centers and a site for a secondary school

120 acres of parks, 153 acres of green space, including subdivisions, parks, playgrounds and open spaces.

72 acres of outdoor sporting activities, including playgrounds and tennis courts

New walking / biking trails, including connections to existing communities such as Thurmaston

The developers say the program will create 3,500 construction jobs and 3,200 permanent jobs, generating £ 35 million in spending for new residents who will live and work in the region.

.

