Are you ready to hear a couple of bars?

There are some really cool underground scenes scattered all over Ireland, and Irish Battle Rap is one of the most unique ever.

We have already written a tribute to Irish Battle Rap, which you can read here. However, this is all you need to know for this upcoming event in Dublin.

Fighters from all over the world appear at the event. All fighters will have prepared their rounds in advance and will know who they have been fighting for months.

Some of the battles have a bar in the background (8-mile style), but the majority of them are knocked a cappella.

Whether you’re a die-hard rap fan, a poetry lover, or just looking for something different to do with your weekend, this Rap Is full event is for you.

The event will take place at Workman on Saturday (February 8th) and the first battle will begin at 5:30 am.

It will continue until 11:00 p.m. the same night, a night full of artists from Ireland to Canada to California to New York to Liverpool to Wales.

Among the numerous clashes on Saturday, Workman’s will host the legendary battle rapper TheSaurus, who will compete with Irish hip-hop veteran Nugget. TheSaurus is a two-time rap world champion. This is a really cool title that you should add to your name.

The event on Sunday (February 9th) starts at 12:00 in the BelloBar in Portobello. The fights will all end at 6 p.m. as it is a Sunday evening …

Rap about rap is full

Tickets are available here for either Saturday, Sunday or the entire weekend.

