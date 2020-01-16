advertisement

Tragic news.

A young woman died in an emergency shelter in Dublin.

The incident occurred in a hostel on Parkgate Street on Wednesday evening.

The woman in question is believed to be in her late 20s.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) issued a statement after the woman’s death, saying, “On behalf of the four local Dublin authorities (DHRE), she would like to give the young woman’s family and friends the last night (Wednesday , January 15th) he tragically died in a facility that provides emergency shelter for homeless people around the clock. The Gardaí & DRHE staff were present. “

Gardaí said they were called to the site of the sudden death of a woman in her late 20s on Wednesday, January 15, at 5:00 p.m. in Parkgate Street, Dublin 7.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) also made a statement after the incident.

“A tragic death in shelters last night,” ICHH said on social media.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the woman. This week, a homeless woman, a homeless man who was injured for a lifetime when a tent was dismantled, and our teams supported 126 people last night.”

