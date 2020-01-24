advertisement

Three decades ago, director Robin Herford directed the Agatha Christie-like ghost story “The Woman in Black” in a British pub before transferring it to the West End of London for an ongoing run. And now the show is coming back to its roots, opening Thursday in the wood-paneled bar at Off Broadways McKittrick Hotel (where the haunting theater experience “Sleep No More” is about to begin its tenth year elsewhere at the sprawling venue).

Although Stephen Mallattree’s script is based on a 1983 novel by Susan Hill, “The Woman in Black” has the appearance of a much more classic story. And the theatricality of the piece is extremely old-fashioned. To achieve its effect, it relies on fear of jumping and misdirection rather than high-tech gadgets.

David Acton and Ben Porter, who play their roles from London, play the leading role of an aging lawyer named Arthur Kipps, and the actor Kipps hired him to help tell the terrifying encounter with the mysterious woman in black who told him haunted since he was 20. Acton is initially a reluctant actor, but soon takes on several roles when the couple follows Kipps’ journey to settle the property of a wealthy widow who died in a remote and largely inaccessible house off the coast of England.

The production is based on a minimum of props – a wicker basket is used as a desk, bed and carriage – and the most basic sound and light design (by Sebastian Frost or Anshuman Bhatia). But the intimacy of the room and Porter’s decision to roam around the audience while puzzling over the secrets of the haunted house in which he has to work adds a lot to the effectiveness of the play.

It is the theatrical equivalent of a ghost story told around the campfire, this time by professionals, not your leader of the scout force. And while there are no flashlights or customs, there is alcohol. Or should I say ghosts?

10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, From “The Sound Inside” to “Halfway Bitches” (Photos)

TheWrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continue to surpass the revivals.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing as well as her tough student in creative writing. It was directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation characterize an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to provide comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, of which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz leads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it child-safe by making the children a winner. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three tasks in this musical when it comes to writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

