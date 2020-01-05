advertisement

The American singer Taylor Swift had the honor to end the year 2019 to have set their subject Lover than the most listened to in the whole 12 months, However, this was not the only remarkable achievement she performed.

The artist was the queen of the american music prices, ( AMAs ), in which she was named “Best Artist of the Decade” Celebrities like how Elvis Presley (1950), The Beatles (1960), Stevie Wonder (1970) or Jackson himself (1980) ). In addition, Taylor ended the gala with 29 awards to her honor she placed over the 24 The Jackson won and becomes the most successful singer of the AMAs,

Taylor Swift sees her effort rewarded

“This industry is very rare, you go up and down, sometimes you feel bad, but there are people who always support you. Many thanks to the “fans” who have been with me for 15 years, “said the girl in later statements. “It was complicated,” she admitted.

advertisement

A few awards that reward the overflowing talent that the artist emits every time she picks up a microphone or goes on stage. The young artist who turned 30 on 13th Decemberis a true mass phenomenon.

The one before Taylor Swift

Regardless of the class she has in the musical field, it should be said that her physique has also contributed to this success. Fast has a spectacular and dazzling appearance, accompanied by a beautiful, angelic and perfect face. But of course not.

This shows one of the snapshots that the singer recently posted to congratulate her followers on the Christmas holidays. An image that shows a prosthesis that is not as perfect as it usually looks when it offers one of its mesmerizing smiles.

advertisement