advertisement

RURAL FUEL STATIONS WILL BE LITTLE AND WIDE BETWEEN. STEPHEN DAVISON MAKE IT A PERSONAL MISSION TO ASSEMBLE YOUR CHARACTER AND FADED BEAUTY IN A UNIQUE PHOTOGRAPHIC PROJECT

Photographers have always been attracted to gas stations. Located on a desert road or along legendary Route 66 in the western United States, gas stations provide the backdrop for pictures of countless American road trips.

advertisement

The Irish diversity of these roadside shops with shelves ranging from garden brushes to shoelaces has not sparked the same notions of Robert Franks or Jack Kerouacs.

Beneath a weathered shop sign were two white petrol pumps that had been out of service for a long time but were still lovingly serviced. I stopped and took my first picture of an Irish rural gas station. I have never been able to drive past one since

Her romantic appeal had passed me before a chance encounter over a decade ago made me think. Driving through the heart of the country north of Cork, I came across an old Esso station. Beneath a weathered shop sign were two white petrol pumps that had been out of service for a long time but were still lovingly serviced. I stopped and took my first picture of an Irish rural gas station.

I have never been able to drive past one since.

I spend my life on the road and drive the entire length and breadth of the island with various photographic tasks. For so many kilometers, pay attention to the places where fuel is available.

Four decades ago it was my first teenage job to deliver petrol to a small gas station like the one I captured in my photo. Ten bob’s worth two stars in a Ford Anglia or Morris Oxford carried customers back and forth for a week in those days to work.

Many of the small land stations that I came across in Cavan, Tipperary and Cork seem to speak of this older period.

Essential features of our roadside architecture: only a few have canopies that protect against the weather. Lone pumps stand next to shrines or junction bars and try to ride the same waves of change. Unfortunately, more and more of these small fuel havens had to hang up their nozzles.

Patriotic colored pumps on Achill Island

In 2008, the Irish Petroleum Industry Association announced that almost half of all Irish gas stations have been closed in the past decade, a decrease from 2,143 to 1,092.

Restrictive health and safety regulations have practically prohibited the sale of flammable fuels from street pumps. The oil companies’ refusal to supply the smaller quantities of fuel required by the country’s broadcaster has been criticized by many fighting owners.

“With a cup of coffee, you make far more profit than with a liter of petrol,” I hear regularly as they watch the emerging forecourts of Applegreens and Circle Ks take up the trade they have lost.

Unfortunately there are many dilapidated forecourts in my portfolio of pictures. It seemed symbolic to stumble across such lonely scenes in the middle of the recession

The Irish Petroleum Industry Association has complained that the sale of coffee, croissants, chips and cola offsets the tiny margins in the retail fuel business. After the disappearance of so many traditional gas stations, a bleak vision emerged.

“We are currently looking for potential gas stations in remote areas as individual gas stations in remote areas disappear,” said Conor Faughnan of AA Roadwatch.

Unfortunately there are many dilapidated forecourts in my portfolio of pictures. It seemed symbolic to stumble across such lonely scenes in the middle of the recession.

When I stopped next to a sales sign on Clones main street, Co Monaghan, on a Sunday morning in 2008, I was challenged by an older cattle dealer.

“You’re making a bid for it,” he smiled as he watched me take pictures of the ragged “pounds to euros” conversion table. His view of the current financial situation seemed to be convincing.

“We have never had money in Ireland,” he said. “But there has been money everywhere in the past 10 years. A lot of it. We didn’t know that much about what to do with it and it went through our heads. We made a fool of ourselves. “

connected

At first I recorded the stations when I was running my business. Today I am on my way to the missions that my friends laughingly call gas stations and I am looking for possible locations at remote intersections or remote villages

Against the grain, many of the smaller Irish stations are still soldiers whose owners weigh the spuds and properly arrange their spades, shovels and spring onions for sale.

At first I recorded the stations when I was running my business. Today I’m on my way to what my friends laughingly call “gas station missions”. These trips are a kind of treasure hunt, where you search for possible locations at remote intersections or remote villages. It’s a special pleasure to turn a corner to spot an Esso or Shell sign.

These excursions also offer a wonderful way to see Ireland, the arts and parts of it away from highways and national roads. The number of documented stations is now around 500, with some districts still remaining.

A recently quiet Sunday evening found me in Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone. At the top of the one-street village, a huge red and yellow metal box crouched in one corner. Numbers 2 and 4 on the front are available day and night.

Last weekend, the owner of an old station outside of Ballyclare in Co Antrim had told me that on some weekends someone knocked on his door after midnight and woke him up for a gallon or two to get her home from a dance bring. He always committed.

No one shows up in Sixmilecross to greet or serve. Payment is only made by card. Part of the soul that is on the move feels lost.

Kearys in Woodford, Co Clare

Perhaps even the days of the Applegreens and the Circle Ks are numbered, and the government announced last year that gasoline vehicle sales would end in 2030.

It’s a changing world, as Fitzy Chadwick, the owner of an immaculate little station in Borrisoleigh in Co Tipperary, knows only too well.

“My father opened this place in 1948 and his name is still on the door,” he pointed out to me last summer.

Fitzy keeps the old place immaculate, the shelves stocked with as many components as a new car would build. But he knows that his days on the roadside can be counted.

“Who knows what will happen next, but I’ll sail around while I’m healthy,” he says with a sad smile. “Then it will be for the birds. I leave the door open and they can fly in and out at will. “

The photographs

Millstreet, Co Waterford

This was the first station I photographed in 2010. Something about O’Brien’s old shop near Millstreet in Co Waterford – the sign above the door, the way the space was spread out on both sides of the small highway, and above all, the Dalek-like old pumps made me pause to start a strange love story.

Near Millstreet, Co Waterford

Unbelievable, these old pumps and huts are only a few miles from O’Brien’s shop. I stumbled across it as I went north. The lonely road station was simple and strong, fueling travelers on their travels. Coupled with the beautiful view, they seem to speak of the romance of the Irish street.

Woodford, Co Clare

I was pretty glad to have found Kearys in Woodford, Co Clare, on a humid and miserable Sunday. The hardware store was closed and there were no cars in front of the store – one of the biggest frustrations I get from hunting for gas stations.

Ballylanders, Co Limerick

I usually try to take pictures of the stations without people or vehicles present, but since the pumps are part of an agricultural supply in this shop in Ballylanders in Co Limerick, there was not a moment during the time I was there in which the peasants did not come and when Mary watched over every movement.

Glasker, Co Down

The 75-year-old Eric Toal runs the family business, post office and gas station in Glasker, Co Down, which his father bought in the 1940s. Eric’s son Geoff, who gave this model station to his father for his birthday, is now helping to run the business.

Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary

Pierce O’Dwyer, the owner, has been hand-packing potatoes and serving gasoline at his Ormond Stores gas station and store near Kilsheelan in Co Tipperary for more than 40 years.

Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary

The Comeragh Mountains through the street window of Pierce O’Dwyer’s gas station and shop.

Achill Island, Co Mayo

This station was closed when the patriotic colored pumps drew my attention to Achill Island in the summer of 2017. When these small businesses close their doors, it’s not just fuel that is extracted from the local community in remote places like this. The grocery, pub, or hardware store that often accompanies them also disappears.

Moorfields, Co Antrim

I came to this place in Moorfields in Co Antrim every day on my way to school. It’s been a long time since the pumps supplied fuel, but they have been immaculately restored, and you will often find newlyweds standing side by side to be photographed and pretending to fill their limousines.

Birdhill, Co Tipperary

A raging truck sprays as it drives past two old pumps that are still left from this station near Birdhill in Co Tipperary. Some parts of Ireland have many more old style petrol stations than others. Tipperary and Cavan were two of the best hunting areas; Kildare bore little fruit.

Birdhill, Co Kilkenny.

Seen through the broken toilet window, the same dilapidated station had been devastated by vandals.

Mountmellick, Co Laois

Hanlons in Mountmellick, in Co Laois, is more than 70 years old, although the gasoline and diesel pumps are much newer. I noticed the mixture of traditional and psychedelic signage. In the north, it is no longer legal to sell gasoline on this footpath due to the risk of fire.

Macroom, Co Cork

This old station in the shadow of the castle in Macroom, in Co Cork, was used many times during his time. In the ten years that I have documented the stations, I have increasingly tried to capture them in the area.

Raharney, Co Westmeath

These colorful pumps in Raharney have not been used for over 25 years, but are an eye-catcher that has made Co Westmeath a winner of the Tidy Towns.

Mountshannon, Co Clare

Pumps like this from Shell in Mountshannon, Co Clare, are serviced in many locations as part of the village furniture.

Birr, Co Offaly

JJ Murphy & Sons Motor Engineers is located at Emmett Square in Birr in Co Offaly.

Co Fermanagh

These disused pumps stand next to the road between Enniskillen and Belcoo in Co Fermanagh. I took the photo at night to capture the traces of the passing traffic. The yellow stripe comes from the roof light of a taxi.

Rathmullan, Co Donegal

Jim Barker in his shop and former gas station in Rathmullan, Co Donegal, on a quiet Sunday. “The pumps were open from 1972 to 2012, but now it’s just the store,” said Jim. The enthusiastic Celtic fan did not seem to be busy, but Jim said he would rather be in the store than at home. “I’m not feeling well in the house. I can’t sit still.”

Kilcreene, Co Kilkenny

A friend who knows that I am photographing the old petrol stations takes a picture and sends it to me when he comes across one. “Do you have this?” He always asks. When he recently sent this to me, I replied that it was right in front of the Kilcreene hospital in Co Kilkenny. A bit sad that maybe I knew that. Nerdy definitely.

Roscrea, Co Tipperary

“I couldn’t stop people from parking in front of them,” said John Dillon after giving up gasoline trading at his business center in Roscrea, Co Tipperary. Dillon had run the business for more than 35 years. “Old people came out of the country and filled up on the same day every week,” he said. “I hated letting them down.”

Newtown Hamilton, Co Armagh

This old place was still operating in Newtown Hamilton in Co Armagh when I photographed it in 2012. It lies on the narrow thoroughfare of the village and has been closed since then.

Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Co Leitrim called the guests of the pubs in Ballinamore the owner of this petrol station The Shah with wit and bitter humor. John McGahern made this place famous in his novel that you can face the rising sun. I would like to think that McGahern, an advocate of the small place, of ordinary life, would understand these pictures. That they would make him smile.

advertisement