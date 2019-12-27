advertisement

Dallas, Tx, – Take a break for some history.

Dealey Plaza, a place that many Americans know from the history books.

One place Penn State fans in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl felt the need to see, the place where President John F. Kennedy was shot 66 years ago.

“It personalizes it. You see it on photos, you see it on TV. It’s not the same as seeing the person and seeing the scale, how close everything is,” said Gene Wendolowski, Peckville.

“It’s Deja Vu, really. It’s much smaller and more compact than you might think it is on TV,” said Paul Wendolowski, Clarks Summit.

So many of us have seen the ghostly images of what happened there, but looking up at the Texas Book Depository and seeing the Grassy Knowl and X’s on the street is an overwhelming and powerful experience.

This place has been preserved, so that you get the feeling of that day, November 22, 1963.

“It’s like you know so much about it, but when I’m here, I’ll learn more about it, seeing where Lee Harvey Oswald actually was and the president was really neat,” said Jamie Houseknecht, Shenandoah.

“It’s a bit creepy, but a really cool experience. I love history and it’s such a historic moment here,” said Clay Hewlett, Honesdale.

And in the historic place were many fans of Penn State, many of them from Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

They are all in Texas to cheer and have fun, but take the time for an important, gloomy lesson while they are here.

“You hear about it, but when you actually see it, it’s where it’s been and everything happened, it’s incredible to see it,” said Tom Licurgo, Conyngham.

