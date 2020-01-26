advertisement

When Supernatural season 15 episode 11 airs on Thursday night, it features a game of pool like no other. We know there is such a thing as a high stakes competition with lots of twists and turns, but we never expected what the promo below shows.

If you look below, you can get a good feel for what the Winchesters are facing. For Sam and Dean, playing a normal game is one thing. Overall, it’s another thing to put the two in a position where loss can have life-changing consequences. They are better prepared for this – otherwise everything could fall apart.

The compromise at the heart of this episode is so exciting. Why? We appreciate the simplicity of this story and at the same time there is a lot that the show can build on. We could imagine that Sam and Dean go through all sorts of interesting permutations here.

There is also something interesting to note here: How much of this episode could be in the same room? Maybe this story could contain a few elements from bottle episodes, and if not, there can still be a lot of humor and entertainment. We just hope that we won’t see something that has some persistence and is a little more important than what we see in a single episode. Just think about it that way – we don’t need something that is completely independent just before the series finale. After all, this is the last episode to air before the show changes to a new time slot.

What do you want to see when it comes to the upcoming Episode 11 of Supernatural Season 15?

Do you think this episode is about a game of pool or a little bit more? Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to stay here for more news related to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

