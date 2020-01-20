advertisement

A high-end fashion brand is now recruiting for its new store Intu Derby.

Whistles, which offers tailor-made women’s fashion, should open its doors on level 2 of the shopping center this spring.

The store is under construction and will occupy the unit that previously housed Accessorize, which closed earlier this month.

Hoarding is now out of the store as Whistles seeks to recruit staff for management and sales positions.

The sign reads: “We have an excellent work culture, attractive benefits and we are currently recruiting for store management and sales positions.

“Apply online at whistles.com”

Several positions are currently advertised on the Whistles website, with a “generous employee discount” promised to successful applicants.

The British fashion brand is currently looking to recruit part-time sales consultants and a part-time supervisor.

The sign that is mounted outside the new Whistles store in Intu Derby

The announcement for the role of supervisor reads: “Working for Whistles is both inspiring and rewarding, and we are currently looking for an experienced supervisor with solid fashion retail experience to join our store in Derby.

“You will be helping to create an incredible shopping experience for our customers. So you need to have a real passion for our brand, a love for great design and experience in the mid premium / boutique market sector.

“In return, we will offer you a generous employee discount and the opportunity to participate in our retail bonus program.”

Once opened, Whistles will be seated next to the other high-end stores Hobbs and Hugo Boss, which both opened on level 2 last year.

Hoardings for Whistles which will take over the Accessorize unit at level 2 when it opens in spring

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

When the opening was announced, an Intu Derby spokesperson said, “We are pleased to confirm that Whistles will soon open at Intu Derby, bringing its line of timeless women’s clothing and accessories to buyers in the region. .

“Attracting exciting new brands to the center is part of our long-term strategy to create the best experiences for our buyers. Last year, premium brands such as Hobbs, Boss and Skechers all opened at Intu Derby, and have been very successful with our buyers. ”

Elsewhere at Intu Derby, Birds, which had been closed for renovations since November, reopened last week.

The popular bakery, located on the first floor of the shopping center near Bodycare, has expanded into a larger unit.

