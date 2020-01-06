advertisement

Malick’s camera became a DP and two stars in motion, improvisation, “The Tree of Life” dogma, even wider lenses and the switch to digital.

Terrence Malick has one of the most fascinating – and influential – approaches to cinematic storytelling by a director who works today. His process has evolved over the years. In the 38 years before “The Tree of Life” he only made four feature films. In the eight years since 2011, the 76-year-old director has published four more feature films and the documentary “Voyage of Time”.

And since Malick doesn’t do interviews, his close staff are tasked with explaining his process. IndieWire recently met with the two main actors in his latest film “A Hidden Life” (Valerie Pachner and August Diehl) and the film’s cinematographer, Jörg Widmer. While this was Widmer’s first Malick project as a cameraman, he was the cameraman under Emmanuel Lubezki and the second cameraman in all of Malick’s films from 2005 in The New World.

advertisement

connected

connected

Malick occupied Pachner early on, but a year later he looked for the man who was supposed to play her husband, Franz Jägerstätter (Diehl), the Austrian farmer who refused to fight alongside the Nazis during World War II. The following observations, which come from separate interviews with Widmer and the stars of the film, have been summarized and edited.

Pure Bajo

Pachner: After Terry had found and occupied August, the time had come – we saw each other again during the shoot. There was no rehearsal. You just really had to jump in. What helped was that you have all these external things, like the farm, the actual farm work, you have the children.

Diehl: It was a huge, long preparation, with most of them learning these tools that farmers no longer use. In retrospect, it was like living on a farm, working all day, doing real farm work, and being filmed.

Pachner: That was really such an important part of the film – the physicality of it, which was intense. The scenes just happen in between. Milk the cow and you speak. It was really hard work, but it also helped. You forgot how to play. They really said, “Okay, I have to do it, and what does the cow do?”

Diehl: There was a script. We knew the whole story, it was written down. It was nicely written, I remember, but it was thin too. It was helpful to have it in the beginning, but later we didn’t use it that often. It was more of a guideline. We put it away after a couple of weeks because we weren’t shooting scene 106B or whatever. It was more moments.

Widmer: This film follows an action, but it’s about exploring this humanity. There are many different ways to grasp this, and Terry lets the scene flow.

Pachner: It’s more like going through the action. It wasn’t like, “Oh, that’s the specific aspect of the story now.”

Diehl: Most of the time it was more or less clear which phase of the story we were shooting.

Pachner: Some scenes were written as a script and used in the film. In the morning, Terry sometimes sent new lines to the actors. Then there were moments when we could develop our own lines. Only things happened, some dialog scenes happened.

Fox Searchlight images

Widmer: They say their lines, but the moments between the lines are important – it’s all this feeling that happens and it’s really magical how it happens. It is an interesting experience.

It didn’t really matter whether the actors had the best settings or not, they were added in voice-over. It was just a matter of finding good expressions and emotions, also finding correct movements, for example, touching the hands, and generating emotions.

Diehl: Terry has one thing: he likes people to move. I remember we never stood still.

Pachner: You keep moving, never stop. That was the rule.

Widmer: If they move, I can move. There are hardly any static pictures – maybe sometimes a landscape because nature stays where it is. Whatever happens on earth, nature doesn’t care too much. (Laughs)

Diehl: The movement was something Valerie and I found together, and it was very much ours. Terry encouraged you to run and take over the camera entirely.

Fox Searchlight images

Pachner: They are dairy farmers, they are people with a few words, and that helped us a lot to find this very strong non-verbal connection.

When Widmer worked with Malick and Lubezki on “The Tree of Life”, they only trusted two or three broad lenses. (Widmer joked that they sent their longest lens, a 35 mm lens, home in the first week of production of “The Tree of Life”.) At the beginning of the filming of “A Hidden Life”, the cameraman and the Director for going further – with a lot of confidence in a 12mm lens and never longer than a 16mm lens.

Widmer: We got closer to the actors because of the focal length. With the wider lens, you can take close-up pictures even when they’re 6 inches away. Then you can pull back quickly, just a little bit, and you have an over-the-shoulder shot that would take a lot of movement with a long lens (the same type of transition between shots). With the wider lens, however, you can easily set new positions and compositions.

When actors move their hands and touch each other, you can follow the hand and then return to a close-up. So if everything is in motion, it looks so natural. It’s like the flow of water. It’s really a very immediate way to tell a story. So you can totally respond to everything you do.

Pachner: Terry would pause as you make the scene. It’s just that he whispers something that can be surprising at times.

Widmer: The good thing about the short glasses is that I was always close to the actor, so I hear what Terry is saying, which gave me the opportunity to react. So when he said, “Townspeople who are angry with you are coming,” I made sure that I see their faces, when they react, when people spit on them, or things like that.

Pachner: There was a constant change within one shot. The recordings often took 20 minutes or more.

Widmer: “Song to Song” and “Knight of Cups” (Malick’s last two films) were filmed, and when it came to night scenes, we switched to digital. It was completely digital for the first time. When we did some tests, Terry was convinced that digital would work, and it looked good for a reason.

It helped him lengthen the length of the scenes, and this is really an exciting experience as the actors usually stop after two to four minutes and the scene is done. They could go and experience again, explore what they wanted to do. It’s about the harvest, the interaction with the children, the interaction with the people and also in the prison scenes – the scene could go on forever while you wait for the moment when it happens. It’s just magical when you see something different and try to capture those moments that are so important for this film.

Pachner: (Malick) has a certain texture of the film in mind. And then he just tries to grasp all of these elements, as many parts as possible. He always said, “It’s like catching fish.” So he said, “You could pick the right moments when something special happened.”

So you have the freedom to explore and Jörg really follows you. But there are also very clear visual rules that Terry has to keep moving as usual, but also not to be on the same plane. You should have depth. Terry has his visual style, which you also have to follow as an actor. And you know that if you don’t follow this setting, it won’t be included in the movie.

Snapshots / Shutterstock

Widmer: On “Tree of Life”, Chivo (Lubezki) and Terry have set up the dogma that they set up for the camera movements, but also for the lighting. The rule was to stay in the so-called Z-axis so that you can always move towards or away from the sun. The actors are moving along this path and there are some restrictions for them. This was a bit more the case with “A Hidden Life” because it gives you such a flow in the camera movement, but this time we moved more freely. If something happens and you need to pan, this is now an option.

In Texas (where “Tree of Life” and “Song to Song” were filmed), you have sunlight and predictable sunlight every day. You could say: “In the morning we shoot east because the light comes in from the living room window, and at noon we shoot south and in the evening we shoot in the kitchen because the light comes in there.

In Europe, we had to deal with clouds and bad weather, which you should be aware of in such a film, but it is very easy with Terry because he is so technically interested and artistically engaged that you can find positions where you can deal with it can . We had to change the rules a bit because nothing is as predictable as the Texas sun. So solutions had to be found, including a bit of lighting, if absolutely necessary.

Pachner: In a way, we had to do the lighting ourselves. There was no artificial light, and especially when we were shooting indoors, he always said, “Find the light.” So we had to be aware of where the light came from the window and you know if you don’t get it that’s true, it is won’t end up in the movie. So you had to act while thinking about the light.

Widmer: When there was a chance of getting sunlight in the windows, we were always in the right position, and if not, we tried to play the scene near the windows or capture what we had or the contrast through to improve the camera side darker, which gives the image a little depth.

We have prepared for scenes that move between outside and inside. We had a very small crew of people who followed with white boards or with black Duvetyne. Even if we went into a building while playing the scene, we were able to deal with these situations by lightening or darkening, but we had to be flexible because we moved a lot and you could see everything with the wide lenses.

And because we’re in the digital world, instead of changing the film inventory, we switched cameras. We had prepared one for high light and we had prepared one for low light. The high light (camera) gives you more scope in the sky and the low light (camera) gives you more definition in the dark. It was also important that we were able to switch from the slider to the steadicam to the handheld in just a fraction of a minute so we could prepare for anything.

Pachner: Everyone on the set worked with the same mindset that Terry has or that needs his work.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement