Proposals that would change the governance of Derby city council from a cabinet system to a more inclusive committee system were rejected at the plenary council meeting on Wednesday evening.

But the heated debate and heated argument that accompanied the decision could have serious political consequences in the boardroom in the future.

Currently, the Conservative-led Minority Council is supported by the Brexit Party and Liberal Democratic groups.

But the last two parties have united against the Conservatives in an attempt to overturn the recommendation and even presented an amendment that would have seen the process of change continue. It remains to be seen whether they will continue to support the Conservatives in the House in the next votes.

Councilor Alan Graves, leader of the Brexit Party, pulled no punch when he accused the Conservatives of going back on their own promise to demonstrate changing for a committee system and also to withdraw from an agreement writes between himself and conservative leader Chris Poulter committing to a committee system too.

He said: “The cabinet system is no longer fit for purpose and it is fallacious on the part of the Conservatives not to support a committee system when they clearly were in their manifesto and our agreement on a committee system by January 2020. Why the sudden change of heart? “

Councilor Ruth Skelton, Liberal Democrat leader, moved the amendment, which was rejected by 19 votes to 15 when Labor abstained.

She said: “The cabinet system empowers a few advisers and leads to a two-tier system of advisers who are involved in decisions and receive information and those who are not.

“If a committee system were in place with more multi-stakeholder representation, large projects like the A52 project would have been prevented because all the knowledge would not have been entrusted to a single member of the cabinet.”

Poulter responded to Mr. Graves’ accusations by saying that he had done everything he had promised in the agreement.

He said: “What Mr. Graves did not say in the House was that the agreement added” subject to a detailed proposal “during the agreement – he did not mention that.

“I also accepted the creation of a multi-stakeholder task force, which spent 18 months trying to figure out how to create a committee system and, in the end, gave it to council officers, who still spent two months trying to get it to work. ” .

“It seems that if he can’t be sorted in two years, giving him more time won’t make him more likely.”

The main sticking points in setting up a new committee system centered on the fact that they could not approve seven working principles, which involved no increase in costs and no increase in the number of meetings – both failing.

A recorded vote made it possible to recommend that no other measure be taken to implement a system of commissions through 19 votes to 15, the Labor Party abstaining, which said nothing on the subject during the debate.

May 2018, when Councilor Ruth Skelton, Councilor Chris Poulter, in the center, and Councilor Alan Graves announced that they would bind to lead Derby City Council

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Later, Labor Group counselor Lisa Eldret said that having a committee system was a token for the other three parties – Liberal Democrats, Conservatives and UKIP at the time – now the Brexit Party – and although she had attended inter-party talks, Labor had never engaged in change.

Currently, the city council is managed under the local government system, which sees the majority party elect a leader, who in turn selects eight or nine cabinet members, who then make all decisions without resorting to the rest of their own party or other political parties.

The committee system is one in which the council elects a chief to represent authority and exercise executive power. Power is exercised by a number of commissions, composed of advisers in proportion to the representation of their parties on the council. If a committee is unable to make a decision, or if a minority group wishes to challenge it, the decision may be referred to a meeting of the full council for a final decision.

