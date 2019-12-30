advertisement

At the last Irish Fly Fair in Galway, the latest encyclopedic work by Waterville fishing historian Martin Lanigan-O’Keeffe on classic salmon flies was presented. The historian, whose previous book cataloged all salmon flies produced by Farlow’s, has now turned to the most famous fishing company of all, the Hardy Brothers of Alnwick.

Hardys Salmon Flies is a monumental volume of more than 600 pages and contains over 1,000 salmon fly dressings, all of which were associated with the Hardys fly shop between 1883 and 1969.

There are more than 800 color images of salmon flies, many of which come from the Hardy’s fly shop. Some have been given to Hardy’s for copying, others are originals from personalities like George M Kelson and TE Pryce-Tannatt, as, and newer fly dressers like Megan Boyd.

advertisement

There are dressings for salmon rivers across the northern hemisphere, including two sections specifically for Irish flies.

The book also contains color illustrations of sample materials for certain flies, reproductions of plates from catalogs and a comprehensive list of all salmon flies listed in catalogs from 1883 to 1969.

A selection of 12 Irish patterns from the 1907 catalog of Martin Lanigan-O’Keeffe’s masterpiece of Hardy’s salmon flies.

The book was very well received at the fair, with the cream made from Irish and European salmon fly binders, united to commend the work of the author and competing to bind their versions of these classic salmon fly patterns.

Lanigan-O’Keeffe is recognized as the leading agency for vintage salmon flies and their patterns and is a member of the Flyfishers ’Club and its library and collection subcommittee.

Hardy’s Salmon Flies – samples from the Fly Tying Department (1883-1969), commercially available from Paul Morgan, Coch-y-Bonddu Books, Machynlleth, Mid Wales, SY20 8DG, UK. Tel: 0044 (0) 1654-702837 or www.anglebooks.com.

The Minister is trying to contribute to the development of a single consultation group

Minister for Inland Fisheries, Seán Canney, has invited fisheries organizations to participate in the development of sport as an economic and social driver for rural Ireland.

Mr. Canney has written to all fisheries organizations, confirming his firm intention to set up a single consultation group that works according to clear guidelines and codes of conduct.

The group will be represented in equal parts and maintain productive contacts to support cooperation in all disciplines of fishing.

The Minister has expressed his clear intention that the group will be the only channel for orderly, gradual and constructive political engagement with Inland Fisheries Ireland and senior officials in his department.

It will also be an important way of accessing organizational finance, particularly sponsorship.

Collaboration with Sport Ireland is also proposed to formally establish a relationship with this new group to put fishing in a wide range of recreational sports on a solid foundation based on strong and solid governance principles.

The Minister’s initiative follows a series of meetings with the allied organizations and has asked them to confirm their participation by the end of January 2020.

Mr. Canney said: “I am a leader in a positive, inclusive and consensual organization for fishing for the benefit of the entire recreational fishing sector. I expect everyone who is genuinely interested in fishing to join me. “

Reopening of the fishing license sale

The license sale for salmon and sea trout fishing was reopened for the 2020 season and can be purchased at www.store.fishinginireland.info with log books and gill brands sent by post. Online licenses can also be purchased from local IFI offices or approved distributors.

The costs for the new season remain the same, ie all areas – Annually: 100 €. Young people (under the age of 18), all areas – Annually: € 10. One district – annually: € 56. All districts – 21 days: € 40. All districts – 1 day: € 20. Extension of the foyle area – € 80.

The funds obtained will increase the revenue for the rehabilitation, conservation and protection fund for salmon and sea trout, which makes an important contribution to the conservation of wild salmon and sea trout.

Anglers are reminded to return their 2019 log and unused gill brands even if no catch is recorded. These returns provide important information about the status and management of our Atlantic wild salmon and sea trout stocks for the future.

The salmon season begins

The salmon fishing season starts on Wednesday (January 1st) on a limited number of river and sea fisheries. Lough Gill (Sligo), Carrowmore Lake (Mayo) and Drowes River (Donegal / Leitrim) continue their early start to the season and Lower Liffey prevails for the seventh time in a row.

angling@irishtimes.com.

advertisement