While politicians are making promises about housing, the country’s developers have hit a 10-year high of 21,241 new homes in 2019, according to the latest statistics from the Central Bureau of Statistics. However, the number of 34,000 units that the central bank estimates will be needed every year until 2030 to meet future demand is still not sufficient.

However, it is still a number that should be welcomed as it represents an 18.3 percent increase from 17,952 homes built in 2018 and an exponential increase from 4,575 units operating at the bottom of the recession in 2013 were taken.

While the impact of this supply growth would have been relatively easy to interpret in the years leading up to the financial crash, the market is now a very different tier, largely due to the combination of central bank restrictions on mortgage lending Rise in the private rental sector (PRS) and inclusion of approved housing associations in the provision of social housing.

Where in the past banks and building societies competed for their business with first-time buyers, the tables have now been turned as lenders have to limit mortgages to a strict ratio of 3½ times the borrower’s annual income.

The measure is of course well-intentioned and serves to protect people from over-financing and the well-known effects of negative equity in the event of an economic downturn. However, it had other unintended and negative consequences for the Dublin residential property market, which in turn led to a noticeable increase in activity in the commuter districts of Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

For those who want to live in the capital, it is a case to have deeper pockets, whether you buy or rent. Regarding the new home market in Dublin, developers continue to focus on delivering luxury programs that target higher incomes, not least due to the rising costs of land and construction. And when it comes to selling new homes, the financial strength of institutional investors has virtually eliminated the ability of individual buyers to do what was, for many, a first step on the city’s real estate ladder. For developers, it is a no-brainer to outsource an entire apartment block to a mutual fund prior to construction, instead of waiting and hoping that the units will be sold to mortgages in succession for a period of one to two years. dependent owner-occupier.

Build-to-Rent

The sheer strength of the capital’s BTR (build-to-rent) market is confirmed in the latest Hooke & MacDonald report on the sector. According to the analysis, around EUR 2.36 billion was invested in the private rental sector (PRS) last year – an increase of 150 percent compared to the EUR 930 million spent on the sector in 2018.

Of the residential investments available for sale in Dublin in 2019, eight were 3,115 units and 16 were 1,066 units. Notable PRS deals in 2019 included the sale of 214 apartments on Fairways, Cualanor, Dún Laoghaire by Cosgrave Group to German investor DWS for EUR 108m, the sale of 268 apartments at Dublin Landings in the northern Docklands the city through Ballymore and Oxley in the amount of EUR 175.5 million to Greystar and Marlets sale of 166 apartments on Mount Argus in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W to the German investor Patrizia Immobolien for EUR 93 million. Patrizia also acquired the Benson building on the Grand Canal Dock and paid € 52.5 million.

But while there are those who fear that the apparently relentless rise in the private rental sector will eventually be paid for home ownership in Dublin and other capitals, the Hooke & MacDonald report notes that it too is beginning to experience limiting factors, including the cost and complexity of housing, construction site, construction and finance costs, and taxes and fees for new buildings. New increased water fees and a delay in water supply pose additional obstacles for many locations, the report said.

Not surprisingly, the difficulties in Dublin have turned out to be an opportunity for developers of more affordable new building programs in the ever expanding commuter belt.

This was reflected last week in an analysis of the Irish Times-owned real estate website MyHome.ie on the sales recorded in the property price register for the first half of 2019. It turned out that the residential property market in Dublin had recently come to a standstill.With the decline in total sales of new and used property by 2.2 percent to 18,247, the number of transactions in the surrounding counties such as Wicklow, Kildare, Louth, Laois and Meath significantly.

Residential property sales grew by over 21 percent in Wicklow and by 12 percent in Westmeath. The report found that in eight Leinster countries, the number of sales increased by at least 5 percent compared to 2018.

Angela Keegan, managing director of MyHome.ie, said the analysis confirmed a trend towards significant activity in commuter districts.

“We knew from our analysis of the real estate price register for the first half of 2019 that activity in commuter districts was growing strongly, and our analysis this time shows that this trend has continued throughout the year.

“The affordability of real estate in the counties around Dublin is proving extremely popular, especially among first-time buyers who are constrained by the central bank’s regulations on mortgage lending,” she said.

Wherever new homes are available in 2020, the continued strong performance of Irish economy Davy’s chief economist Conall MacCoille has led to predictions that banks will lend € 9 billion to home buyers this year.