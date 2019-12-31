advertisement

Due to climate change, 100-year, 500-year and even 1000-year weather events occur with alarming regularity. Unfortunately, we are still not at a mitigation level to prevent a temperature rise of 1.5 ° C or even 2 ° C (2.7 ° F to 3.6 ° F), but we naturally hope to get there before the runaway climate change destroys us. Part of what we can do is be prepared for extreme climate events. They can happen to anyone and there is no way to know who that will be and when.

Disclaimer: this article is only a guide. Nothing posted here is gospel, it is only a basis for further research. Take everything posted with a pinch of salt, feel free to adjust any advice to your own unique circumstances, and neither the author nor CleanTechnica takes any responsibility for any omissions, mistakes or errors.

Previous: “A guide to disaster preparedness – part one.”

There are many possible types of disasters that can leave you stranded and each type dictates what you must do to survive until services are saved. In part one we have examined the necessities that you need to have on hand for food / shelter / clothing. In part two, we look in more detail at how to deal with the loss of electricity, heat and air conditioning. Although the emphasis is on renewable energy, fossil fuels are also discussed.

Warmth: Usually supplied by burning fuel or using electricity, either through resistance, heat pumps or geothermal heat.

Air conditioning: Usually supplied by heat pumps that use electricity. There is thermoelectric cooling, but the efficiency is bleak.

Electricity: Usually made by burning fuel / atomic decay, creating steam to run generators, or created by directly turning the generator through wind. Also available is solar energy, a solid-state electronic device that converts photons from visible light into usable voltage.

batteries: Do not create energy – simply save it to extend its use.

Fossil energy versus renewable energy

CleanTechnica is of course a website for renewable energy and the solutions will, where necessary, give preference to renewable energy sources. That said, there is an interesting aspect to considering renewable energy sources versus fossil fuels. If you use fossil fuels, you can only survive in a disaster situation as long as your supply lasts. Renewable energy sources can be generated locally, in principle indefinitely. So if you use a gasoline generator for power, you must have enough fuel to handle the emergency and you often do not know how long that will last. Ditto for oil / coal / propane or wood heating. These are often refilled at least monthly or even once per season / year, so they should cause you a disaster if you use them for heat.

With renewable energy your solar / wind continues to generate, although the yield of solar energy decreases in the winter and the wind production is usually lower in the summer. However, you may experience problems with intermittence if you are disconnected from the electricity grid and have no battery in your system. The size of your system determines how much power your system generates each day (plus the outdoor conditions, solar energy works in cloudy weather, but with a reduced duty cycle, wind often produces more in cold conditions and at night, although this is a generalization) . You must also ensure that you do not export power to a deactivated network, which can electrocute employees of the electricity company who are trying to restore the network power. If you have a grid connection system, make sure that it was part of the grid connection controller / inverter and that you are able to use your own power, which unfortunately is often omitted in many grid connection / grid measurement systems.

Heating / cooling

Your climate determines how you should deal with each of these facets. A high percentage of our energy is used to maintain the temperature in our homes. In a situation without electricity or fuel, this becomes increasingly difficult. If the outside temperature is close to room temperature, you will probably do it without active indoor conditioning. That said, in sunlight you can still expect the building to heat up, the speed depends on the insulation level in your walls and ceilings and the insulation value of your windows and whether there are coatings to retain or reflect heat. However, if the outside temperature is admissible, you can open any window, making the temperature indoors the same.

Heating

If it is outside at room temperature, your house will cool down; the cooling speed depends on the temperature difference between inside and outside, insulation, how windy it is outside and any snow deposits. Your house (house, apartment, cave, etc.) Has a lot of thermal mass and must have insulation (if insulation is missing, you can see if it can be installed safely afterwards). This affects the speed of cooling, a Passivhaus in a “mild” climate can survive for days before falling below freezing, while a non-insulated and air-leaked house can cool down to freezing within a few hours when the temperature difference is large. If you cannot keep your house warm, follow the advice in section 1, turn off your water service and drain the pipes at the lowest point to hopefully prevent the pipes from bursting if water freezes in the pipes.

Depending on the cause of the emergency, the outside temperature and your available supplies, you may not be able to heat the house at all, or you may be able to heat it partially or intermittently, or that your home may be at room temperature as if there were no power outages at all. used to be.

Most houses are heated by natural gas, electricity (resistance, heat pump or geothermal heat) or other bulk fuel. If you are working on AC power and the power fails, all three will probably fail. If you have natural gas but no electricity, in most cases your house cannot be heated, because the controls and motors of the oven require electricity to function. If you have a generator, you can use it to run the oven to use that natural gas (explained below). Gasoline generators are an eternal favorite and will continue to work until you run out of fuel, depending on how large your gasoline supply is. Remember to keep fuel fresh and add stabilizer as soon as you buy it. If you have solar / wind / battery on site and your home is wired to use them yourself, you can use them to keep your oven running, assuming they generate enough surplus to do this. Backing up the battery is unusual at the moment (this will change over time), but even if you only have solar energy, you can heat your home during the day if it generates enough for the oven to operate. In this case, you want to overheat your house during the day to help you carry through the night. This may not work perfectly and use more fuel, because the greater the temperature difference, the faster it tries to equalize (thanks to thermodynamics), but if it’s the best you can do, you have to do this. Aim for 5-10 ° C (41-50 ° F) overheating (> 5 ° C can get pretty uncomfortable). The lower the heat load of the house (well insulated and airtightly sealed and the lower the temperature difference to the outside), the longer you can kiss.

Just having electricity is not enough. You must ensure that you can use it for your oven. An independent generator needs an interconnect, which is a good idea to find out in advance. A solar / wind system, even if the grid is connected, must be able to consume itself (correct inverter / interconnect), either via a plug or wired in the panel of the house. If you have a battery, it is more likely that it is already integrated in it, but make sure it is well ahead of the emergency. In a crunch, you can reconnect your oven, which typically uses 120V or 240V AC, to a stand-alone generator, but if you ruin it, you can electrocute yourself, set fire to your home, or destroy the oven’s electronics, meaning that there is no heat when you need it most – during an emergency – and a huge repair bill later. It is a better risk than dying (if you cannot evacuate), but it is much smarter to prepare in advance, so this risk becomes unnecessary.

If you lose natural gas in an emergency, you can electrically heat your home if the grid is still working, but it gets expensive very quickly and if too many people in your area try this, the grid can become overloaded. You can use multiple space heaters that are not expensive to buy. The greater the load or the lower the insulation level of your home, the more units you need. If you know the heating load of 99% design temperature, you can buy enough room heaters to slightly exceed it, although this probably means a lot of units and the storage space to hold them in can take up a shelf or two. To determine this tax, you will receive an energy audit of your house or see if the building plans have this information (depending on the age of the house and your local building codes). There is also a method to determine your peak load based on your invoices and HDD. If you use geothermal or air heat pumps, your electricity must continue to exist as before the emergency, but be prepared for power outages.

A warning: if you have fossil generators, renewable energy sources and / or battery backup, make sure that they can handle start-up voltages.

If you heat your house with coal / oil / propane / natural gas, electricity is likely to be required to make the engines and associated electronics work. But not always, some fireplaces and heaters can run without electricity and only heat a room or in rare cases the entire structure. However, if their air source is indoor air, you will find that they heat the rooms in which they are located and drastically cool the other rooms in the house, ideally they should have pipes to use outside air. Some units can be retrofitted if desired, others not.

At present, fossil fuel generators are generally more cost-effective than renewable assets to do the same, but the costs of renewable energy sources continue to fall. And the focus on costs has another interesting ripple: a gasoline generator and fuel are only good for camping / emergency situations, while solar / wind / battery can pay for themselves and even make a profit when they themselves are consumed or just tied, which Most of their decades is longevity, much longer than any emergency that you are likely to encounter. Renewable energy sources also have no external costs, such as exacerbating the climate crisis or problems with the airways.

Finally, if heating is not feasible (which is remarkably common), you can use clothing instead to keep the occupants warm. You can also partially heat your home and then use warm clothing – for example, keep the home at 10 ° C (50 ° F) and make a difference with warm clothing. Choose a partial temperature for heating taking into account the outdoor conditions, your available fuel reserves and taking into account that being too close to freezing can damage the building (temperature gradients can still freeze pipes because they become cooler than other parts of the structure), and much high-efficiency furnaces are unlikely to be used at low temperatures – for example, many gas furnaces have a temperature limit of 15 ° C (59 ° F) per manufacturer. The biggest problem with partial heating is that you need to know the heating load of your building and the heat output / amount of fuel you have. If you only get 5 ° C (41 ° F) at -25 ° C (-13 ° F), it might be better to save your fuel for more important use or to evacuate / combine resources with neighbors if it’s an option.

Clothing is available to keep you warm in most climates outside (do further research and buy wisely), and at night there are also sleeping bags available that can drop to -40 ° (C and F). Aim for the 99% design temperature or a little lower and with vents because not every day / night will be so cold in an emergency. These can quickly become pricey and must be purchased well in advance of an emergency (which also gives you the option to monitor sales). Keep all clothing dry because moisture is harmful to the insulation value. Also, buy quality, imitation, and knockoff products with fake ratings only to harm you when you need them the most.

In many locations, if you can, up to 152-105 cm underground, the temperature increases throughout the year to 7-10 ° C (45-50 ° F). You can use this to your advantage – although it may not be room temperature, it is easier to stay warm when the temperature difference is reduced (you can combine this with clothing / sleeping bags suitable for cold temperatures). Many houses and other buildings have cellars. If it is isolated from the earth, it will be attracted to the floor temperatures above unless the basement ceiling is also insulated, which helps to minimize this, something to keep in mind. Basement windows damage the insulation value. If possible, attach a few blankets, but be careful not to make your basement completely airtight, because CO2 causes problems for people up to levels of just 1000 ppm.

It may also be a good idea to keep enough sleeping bags that are also classified based on your design temperature of 99% in the car in case you or your family ever gets locked up in the winter, as well as a car club membership and a cell phone. It is also a good practice to always have at least half a tank of fuel (electrons or fossil), so that you have a buffer if you are trapped somewhere, but the engine / heater is still working. In most countries, even if your phone has no service, you can call 911 or your local equivalent if there are radio towers within reach. Some guides argue for leaving an old cell phone that you no longer use in the glove compartment in case you need it to call emergency services and your primary phone (if any) is dead or missing. This may not work if it cannot start up when connected to a USB power source (assuming you have a USB source in the vehicle and the charging cable) because the battery leaves itself uncharged for months or years, which may vary by phone model . Repeated high temperatures can also cause lithium batteries to explode, so a phone that remains in a vehicle in hot summers is also not a good idea.

Summer cooling

If you live in a location that needs air conditioning, you need electricity to make it work, because non-electric cooling is extremely rare. However, as soon as you lose power, it takes a while for the inside temperature to be the same as the outside temperature (plus solar heating). During the day, when the sun shines, your building receives high doses of thermal energy plus the air temperature difference between inside and outside is small. If the structure is not insulated (or sometimes even if it is not properly insulated), it can quickly become warmer than the outside temperature. In addition to insulation, the thermal mass of the building means that there is an additional delay before it heats up. On the other hand, when the outside air cools down again, this thermal mass will also be cooled. Try to manage with as little cooling as possible if you have no renewable energy sources.

If you have renewable energy sources, you can use them during the day when you probably have too much solar energy to keep your home at room temperature. If applicable, charge your batteries in balance with your use of air conditioning – you can decide to charge batteries first and then cool the indoor air; or half and half; or first cooling and then charging the batteries; everything depends on your situation and capacities of your solar / wind / batteries. Try not to use cooling at night unless you generate too much wind / solar gains. Your house does not heat up as quickly at night as it does during the day if the temperature stays below room temperature at night.

The night is often cooler than during the day, which can be used to cool your home. Window fans if you have stored enough electricity can keep your house cool. However, this does not work on nights with an outside temperature above the inside temperature. However, you can still cool your house, even if it is slightly warmer than your ideal, for example if your home is 33 ° C (91 ° F) and outdoors is 25 ° C (77 ° F), you can focus to finish to cool to this temperature, even if it is not at the 22 ° C (72 ° F) that you wanted (all numbers are just used for demonstration). Indoor and outdoor temperatures can be determined with thermometers if you have them – it’s worth keeping more at hand, one per floor and one for outdoors. Buy devices that do not require batteries or that can run on cheap batteries for months or years. Ensure that the calibration is sufficient for an emergency. Do not leave alkaline batteries if not used regularly, as leakage can destroy products. Most phones and tablets have temperature sensors and can be read by different apps, but if they are in your pocket instead of the last few hours on a table, they give the wrong values. Once you start using it, the temperature will rise rapidly – you want to turn on the screen and get the temperature within seconds for accuracy. Be sure to check the calibration well before any emergency. If you still have a mobile service and the data works when you take it out of airplane mode, a weather app can give you the current outdoor temperature and expected weather conditions. Record the forecast for the next week or two to save the battery and in case data no longer works later. Return to the aircraft mode after checking the weather.

With outside air cooling at night, the thermal mass of the building can often make you feel that you are not making progress, even if you are very slow, plus you need a large-volume fan to achieve significant cooling, depending on the size of your home. If you have entire fans, these can also be useful, but determine their energy consumption before you decide whether you should use them. If you have no electricity, allowing all windows to cool without rotating fans can cause some cooling, although this is highly dependent on the temperature difference between inside and outside, if there is outside wind (the more the better) and how much thermal mass you have to cool . You can also use the stacking effect to your advantage as warmer air comes in – if you have an attic you can open it to let warmer air escape, which would bring cooler air in from lower windows. This can also be used in multi-storey houses, opening windows upstairs and downstairs and ensures air flow between the floors (keep the doors open). This can also help if there are chimneys with dampers that can be opened next to the lower floor or basement windows.

Finally, as mentioned earlier, at 5 – 10 ft (152 – 305 cm) underground in many places, the temperature is raised throughout the year to 7 – 10 ° C (45 – 50 ° F). In the summer, the radiation and conductive heat from the upper floor also heats cellars, but they still remain cooler than above the species, which is even more pronounced if they are not insulated. If the basement ceilings have insulation, they can also help keep them cooler without active air conditioning. Make sure you do not use any appliances in the basement unless you have the power to operate the air conditioner because their power consumption adds heat to the basement. If you have refrigerators downstairs, try to empty them if possible and turn them off or at least move the food up and cook up if you choose to cook all the way inside (covered later).

Electricity

There are many methods to generate power in an emergency:

Solar

Solar panels can be installed on roofs or posts or other structures and allow you to generate electricity when the sun is out. As someone once said, a solar panel is like a rock that generates electricity.

They are usually supplied in panels designed for permanent installation (choose an installation that resists hurricanes, even if it costs a little extra), but they also come in portable and even foldable panels for portability. Permanent installations cost thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, but they compensate for your electricity consumption, reduce or set your bill to zero, and if the grid is connected and eligible at your location, you can sell power to your local utility company, so they pay for themselves time (and they can even bring you a profit), which you cannot do with generators of fossil fuels. You can buy them from 0.25 kW to 20 kW or more, depending on your available money and the amount of space you have for installation. You want to install them on the roof side that gets the most sun and, if possible, place them on undamaged parts of your roof, because shadows reduce panel output. If they are covered with snow in the winter, it does not hurt to have a suitable extendable snow removal tool.

Small portable panels usually have a much lower output, but they are also cheaper in absolute terms. You can get many within the range of USD $ 20–200. They come in different sizes, some are even foldable and can be rolled up as a yoga mat. These panels are best for small use, such as charging telephone / tablet batteries, rechargeable lanterns, portable power banks for your electronics, and so on.

Wind

Wind energy is not as common for residential use, but small units in the range of 250-1000 W are available in many countries. They generate power and are ideally mounted above obstacles in the nearby environment that slow down the wind (buildings, trees, fences, etc.). They usually have a lower capacity factor than solar energy and produce intermittently during the day, but usually do better at night, and on windy days / nights they can produce impressive amounts of energy. There are even DIY wind energy systems on YouTube if you are handy and adventurous.

batteries

As mentioned earlier, batteries do not generate power, they only store it for future use. Bulk storage is currently expensive, but prices will fall over time. The use becomes more innovative. CleanTechnica recently assessed this unit, which supplies 100 Wh of power in a usable form of 120 V. This would not power a refrigerator or oven, but would feed a small fan, LED lighting, telephones and other small power consumption. Expect more types of battery storage to become available in the future.

Portable generators

The most popular are gasoline generators that are available in most countries for reasonably reasonable prices. These are usually noisy, smelly and can be unreliable unless you buy premium brands. Moreover, they need fuel, usually gasoline, but you can get models that run on propane, natural gas or other fossil fuels. All these pollute the air, so they are less desirable than the renewable choices. If you are going to use these devices, purchase generators for inverters. More information here.

These last as long as you have fuel for it. In some locations, the regulations only allow you to legally store a certain volume of fuel, so be careful not to violate these laws, because your building insurance may reject your claim if your house burns down due to the fuel volume present or if something otherwise it causes a fire, but the insurance company learns that you happened to have too much fuel on location.

The maintenance requirements of these devices typically include oil changes, regular carburetor cleaning, and so on. It is also a good idea to use them occasionally to ensure that they still work correctly. If you are mechanically adjusted, it is useful to learn how to repair and rebuild the engine, but as the world moves towards renewable energy, the value of this skill decreases.

Natural gas generators

There are different types, cogeneration units (if you can find them, they were very short-lived) or an energy generator for the entire house, such as a Generac generator on natural gas. These are expensive and work as long as you have a natural gas service (which is more reliable than electricity, but not guaranteed in a natural disaster scenario, and it sometimes causes explosions in buildings). These are usually permanently linked to your power supply and automatically take over the power and provide power in the event of a malfunction. They usually require regular maintenance, in some cases only available by a professional.

There are many technologies available, from lithium ion (Tesla, sonnen and others) to lead acid (fickle but cheap), nickel iron (expensive but incredible durability), lithium iron phosphate, NiMH and more. Lithium ion is sexy and well-known, so that’s what most people go for, but the others have advantages and disadvantages over lithium to consider – from lower costs to superior durability to more safety to higher availability. Therefore, do not limit your scope when searching for batteries and do not assume that lithium-ion is the only technology that can meet your needs.

Finally, you can sometimes use batteries from products that you have, such as power tools, mobility scooters, UPS systems, etc. You may need to use an inverter to convert the voltage to your needs. Don’t forget to tidy up the batteries of your remote controls, game controllers, clocks and everything else on batteries in your home.

Vehicle battery

If you own an EV, you can use it for power as stated in Part 1. You can also use an ICE vehicle for power, but this is very inefficient. With the engine running, you can use an inverter connected to a cigarette lighter to deliver 100-150 W (consult the fuse value / user manual for your vehicle (s) to determine how large an inverter can be used here), or you can close a larger inverter on the battery, even with the engine running. Generating power from a vehicle engine will use fuel more quickly, but will ultimately supply electricity. If you have a meter built into the vehicle that can measure the used liters over time (or you can purchase an OBD plug and pair it with a suitable mobile phone app or a Scangauge or something similar), then You can estimate how long your remaining fuel will keep you powered (taking into account that many non-numerical gas meters are not linear with the first half being longer than the second half). This naturally adds a lot of engine wear, because long stationary periods are not good for a car engine.

In general, you do not want to use the car battery without the engine running because it is made from a thin plate-acid chemistry designed to provide a high starting current to start the engine, but that is very intolerant to deep discharges or many cycles. You can easily destroy a car battery by draining it and keeping it empty for a few days. In addition, he cannot start the car to charge himself if you use it for too long while the vehicle is not switched on. However, if you have no other choice, you can tap it as a last resort for extra power. Expect that unless you are less than a year old, you will not get an Ah rating because starting a vehicle actually uses only a very small percentage of its capacity and the capacity is usually gone and the car can still start but not much more power while the car is not running.

different

Finally, at least two unlikely candidates are available, the first of which is a bicycle connected to a generator that produces electricity. An average person can generate 100 W continuously for many hours a day. The better you are, the more power you can generate. Where a generator can be found to attach to a bicycle is an open question. Consume extra calories to compensate for the power generated. Expect to use around 400–500 extra calories per hour of cycling at 100 W. You also increase the amount of heat that your body brings into the room from about 100 W / h (340 BTU) at rest to 500 W / h ( 1700 BTU) while cycling.

You can finally follow the Tesla route.

Gigafabriek in hamster units pic.twitter.com/9BAchcBX73

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2016

Als u zich in een situatie bevindt waarin u uw hele huis kunt laten draaien op uw dagelijkse hernieuwbare productie of aardgasgenerator op basis van nut, kunt u uw normale gebruikspatronen voortzetten. Houd er rekening mee dat de aardgasgenerator op elk moment geen brandstof meer kan ontvangen. Als u opgeslagen brandstof gebruikt (benzine, propaan, diesel, enz.), Moet u alleen de essentiële benodigdheden gebruiken en ervan uitgaan dat u opraakt voordat het noodgeval voorbij is, omdat u niet weet hoe lang de voorraad heeft om jou te laten duren. Als u zowel hernieuwbare als fossiele brandstoffen heeft, kunt u de hernieuwbare energiebronnen gebruiken om waar mogelijk fossiele brandstoffen te vervangen, waardoor hun aanbod wordt uitgebreid en de vervuiling wordt verminderd. Als uw hernieuwbare energie in staat is om uw volledige noodbehoeften te dekken, heeft u misschien helemaal geen fossiele brandstoffen nodig.

Houd er rekening mee dat als u uw hele huis van stroom voorziet in plaats van items die specifiek op een generator / batterij zijn aangesloten, u ervoor moet zorgen dat u alles in uw huis loskoppelt dat niet in gebruik is, omdat de meeste apparaten fantoomvoeding gebruiken en u zich dat niet kunt veroorloven verspil een enkele watt energie. Items zoals kabeldozen, internetapparatuur, items met elektrische blokken, tv’s, videorecorders en andere apparaten kunnen enorme cumulatieve fantoomladingen hebben die u misschien niet kent, en ze kunnen oplopen tot enkele kilowatt per dag.

De essentie is meestal verlichting (LED-lantaarns zijn gierig) en levensreddende apparatuur (indien van toepassing). Meet voor een noodgeval precies hoeveel energiebesparende apparatuur per dag gebruikt, zodat u kunt bepalen hoe lang uw opgeslagen batterij of fossiele brandstof meegaat. Vervolgens komt verwarming, koeling en koeling indien mogelijk. Als de buitentemperatuur geschikt is, kunt u deze gebruiken om te koelen of in te vriezen terwijl u uw voedsel op de juiste manier beschermt tegen dieren. Zoals eerder vermeld, jongleer al deze tegen het opladen van de batterij, indien van toepassing, of dit nu telefoon / tablet / powerbanks / NiMH-batterijen of grotere kW-schaalbatterijen zijn die u mogelijk heeft. Verder kunt u doorgaan met het toevoegen van andere benodigdheden en optioneel gebruik als u de extra hernieuwbare voorraad hebt. In sommige gevallen hebben hernieuwbare bronnen overdag een overmaat, die u kunt gebruiken voor oververhitting / koeling en vervolgens voor luxe nadat u aan uw andere essentiële behoeften hebt voldaan. Over het algemeen moet u de regel volgen dat fossiele brandstof moet worden gereserveerd voor alleen benodigdheden en dat hernieuwbare energiebronnen eerst moeten worden gebruikt voor benodigdheden en vervolgens voor discretionair gebruik als u teveel hebt.

Als u batterij-opslag en fossiele brandstoffen heeft, maar geen of niet genoeg duurzame opwekking, kan het verstandig zijn om de batterij van uw fossiele generator op te laden, wat stationair verlies zal verminderen. Do the math on this one before choosing which option is best.

Some items will have a startup surge, which can be problematic for generators/batteries. These surges can come from refrigerators, air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and so forth, and may require a large amount of power for under a minute for startup, and this can tax your energy source’s peak output ability. Plan for this when planning your backup systems. You may need professional assistance to determine if your plans will cover these, sometimes you can get away with google. Don’t forget the old adage, trust but verify.

One thing to bear in mind is that low-quality inverters can produce poor-quality power, and some electronics are very sensitive to imperfect AC power. The last thing you want is to burn out your appliances because the inverter powering them produced a modified sine wave or noisy/spiked power. Research this on any inverter you intend to purchase beforehand.

It is prudent to know before an emergency how much power everything in your home uses, especially all essentials. A Kill A Watt or similar measuring device is extremely useful to measure the power needs of any plug-in product. For items like furnaces, you may need a clamp meter or a whole house energy monitor, or you might try contacting the manufacturer.

As mentioned in Part One, you want to avoid food preparation that requires energy. However, if you have excess renewables, then there is no harm in using it. Bear in mind you don’t want to start cutting into your fossil fuel or battery reserves. You may also consider a charcoal or propane BBQ or burner for cooking that can be used outdoors in warm weather to not further heat your house, and also outdoors in winter so you avoid carbon monoxide concerns. If it’s too cold outside to use your propane/coal, do not use them indoors due to the fumes that they generate.

During natural disasters, there are often reports of deaths from monoxide poisoning by people attempting to heat their homes with BBQs, natural gas, gas stoves run continuously, or other types of combustion. Do not become a statistic. Do not burn combustibles outside their intended uses and even kerosene lamps used indoors with windows closed can lead to deadly monoxide. Avoid them.

Also, it’s typically wise to avoid “unvented” heaters. They have oxygen sensors but no monoxide sensors and vent their pollution indoors. Breathing untreated and concentrated pollution is extremely hazardous to your health.

In most locations, the law requires you to have smoke detectors in your home. Many locations also mandate carbon monoxide detectors. It is excellent practice to have both in your home, in sufficient numbers and installed in the recommended locations. It is also wise to have an extra of each detector above the mandated minimum (especially monoxide), and to be sure that they are all properly installed.

There are ionization and photoelectric smoke detector technologies available, consider carefully which technology you use — photoelectric may have an edge despite being more costly. But far more important is to make sure they are all working, so test them at least monthly (set a recurring reminder on your phone). If your detectors are hardwired, ensure they have battery backup, and test this as well (you should be able to cut power to them at your breaker box — if the test cannot detect a failed battery, check the documentation or contact the manufacturer). Keep several extra batteries on hand and replace as soon as you use an extra. Smoke detectors typically have a 10 year recommended life; replace them when the time has elapsed. When installing a new one, if there is no date-manufactured label on the detector, write the month and year of installation on the back with a permanent marker.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors use a different sensing technology than smoke detectors, and this technology is more susceptible to VOC fouling. If the detectors are hardwired, ensure there is battery backup and test regularly. These often have a 7–10 year life after which they should be replaced. Try to avoid installing them near washing machines, clothes dryers, or where chemicals are used, as these produce VOCs, which can foul sensors more quickly. Unvented heaters are more likely to foul up the sensors on your monoxide detectors due to the untreated pollution they generate in large amounts, possibly rendering monoxide detectors useless silently, another reason to avoid using them.

The following is a list of energy requirements of common products. This is a very generalized list and you should in fact not use it for planning purposes. Determine the usage for your own appliances with a Kill A Watt or other suitable meter. Notice the huge variations.

Single LED bulb 5–15W/h

LED lantern 0.25–10W/h (use these if electricity is at a premium)

Single incandescent light bulb 40–150W/h

(replace with LED or battery powered LED lanterns.)

(replace with LED or battery powered LED lanterns.) Refrigerator 500–10,000Wh/day

Chest freezer 400–2500Wh/day

Phone/tablet charger 2.5–25W/h

Furnace (non heat pump or resistance heat) 100–1500W/h

Air source heat pump 1000–15000W/h

Plug in electrical space heater 500–1500W/h (North America)

Window air conditioners 500–2000W/h

Central air 1000–6000W/h

HRV 25–1500W/h

Window fan 25–500W/h

Water well pump 500–7500W/h

Stove elements on a gas range typically use zero watts but need a spark to activate. You can use a BBQ lighter for this. Be careful to ensure ventilation, since gas fumes and combustion products are toxic and you may not have air circulation or a vent fan during an emergency, not to mention the high CO2 levels and low cooking efficiency of these units, which adds to summer cooling loads. The ovens on a gas range could require 0–1000W/h but present the same CO and CO2 risks.

Avoid using these unless you have excess renewables you would be throwing away otherwise:

Desktop computer 50–1000W/h

Televisions 10–1000W/h

Dishwasher 200–3000Wh/load

Hair dryer 500–1500W/h

Furnace blower motor set on constant recirculation 100–1000W/h

Electric stove burner 1000–3500W/h

Hotplate burner for cooking 1000–2000W/h

Microwave 600–1800W/h

Induction hotplate 60–2000W/h

600–800W will generally keep water boiling

600–800W will generally keep water boiling Washing machine 200–1000Wh/load

Vacuum 100–2000W/h

Clothes dryer 4000–6000W/h

Toaster 500–2000W/h

Electric water heater 2500–10,000W/h when heating cold water

Other interesting information

If you’re going to prepare for a natural disaster and find this guide useful, it’s worth saving it to your mobile device(s). This can be done on Android: by using Chrome > 3 dots > download icon; or Firefox > 3 dots > Page > Save as PDF. I don’t have any iDevices, but they surely also have some sort of saving/offline viewing option.

In conclusion, disaster resilience is part preparedness in supplies, part preparedness in knowledge, and not panicking. There are many other literary resources available that explain disaster preparedness in more detail than this article and that have other ideas as well. As was mentioned in the disclaimer, all information presented here is only a basis for further research and it is advisable to do that further research so that you are able to make the best choices in supplies and behaviours if a natural disaster occurs.

