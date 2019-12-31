advertisement

Without growth or slow growth, it doesn’t matter what you call it.

The 2019 tale is over and it is unclear whether the province has collapsed in an economic recession in the past 12 months or narrowly avoided it.

But many Albertans felt they were mired in a decline with high unemployment, less consumer spending and slower activity in the energy, housing and construction sectors.

It was a year when the provincial economy spun its wheels like a car stuck in an icy routine.

Oil production quotas, trade problems for canola producers and a major oil producer shifting its headquarters in the United States added to the darkness.

“The biggest story is no growth in the economy,” says Ken Kobly, chief executive of the Alberta Chamber of Commerce. “Until we receive some positive news, we will keep quiet.”

The economic slowdown was the most important business story of the year in Alberta.

Politics also played a big factor during 2019, with voters electing a new provincial UCP government and a Liberal minority government in Ottawa.

Astonishing acquisition of WestJet Airlines by Onex Corp. and the Calgary business tax revolt also ordered headlines, as did energy policy and pipeline battles.

However, the economy of low growth and no growth was a comprehensive topic with broad implications.

Here are my top business stories of the year for Alberta.

1. Flirting with a recession – A punisher

in the middle of this decade gave the country two years of economic expansion, but 2019 stopped the momentum in its tracks.

Progress began to halt after a sharp drop in Alberta oil prices last fall caused by a lack of pipeline capacity. The Notley government introduced temporary oil production limits this year which boosted crude prices but limited investment in the industry.

Overall employment growth fell in the back half of this year. In November, Alberta’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2 percent, a full percentage point higher than a year earlier.

“Don’t blame Albertans who think their economy is still in recession,” RBC said in a report this month. “The level of activity in the province is still below what it was in 2014.”

There are some reasons to feel more enthusiastic about 2020, but the past year has definitely been a diver.

“2019 was the year of protection … flirting with the recession,” says Martin Pelletier, a portfolio manager at TriVest Wealth Counsel.

An abandoned kitchen space for rent along Kensington Road and 10A Street N.W.

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

2. Heart Encana – As one of the largest oil producers in the country, Calgary-based Encana Corp. has a firmly rooted history in Alberta.

Created by the $ 27 billion merger of Alberta Energy Co. and PanCanadian Energy Corp., the company name combines “energy” and “Canada” to reflect its home turf.

Under CEO Doug Suttles since 2013, Encana has been gradually shifting its focus to the US, punished by the $ 7.7 billion acquisition of Newfield Exploration last year. And Texan began work outside the Denver company’s offices last year.

However, when Encana announced in November it would change the company name to Ovintiv Inc. and would relocate its corporate residence to the US (pending shareholder approval), it commanded national titles, becoming a symbol of Alberta’s energy industry’s uncertain future.

Encana insists the relocation will help it attract larger investment pools and said there are still about 1,100 people working in Canada. It later confirmed that its new office would be based in Denver.

Political analyst David Taras of Mount Royal University says the relocation is “symbolically a big story” given the recent Canadian oil crunch problems.

“If Encana can leave, what’s next?” He says.

Encana Corp. a leading oil and gas producer in Calgary, is moving its headquarters from the Bow Building in the US and changing its name to Ovintiv.

Postmedia

3. A political year – With two crucial elections fought in just 188 days – and a series of inflammatory federal-provincial battles waged during the year – the shadow of politics has climbed over Alberta’s businesses in 2019.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney’s victory in the April provincial election signaled a sharp departure from the policies of the former NDP government.

Kenney killed the provincial carbon tax and pledged to scrap an NDP $ 3.7 billion strategy to lease rail cars to ship more oil from Alberta, planning to transfer those contracts to the private sector.

The UCP pledged to cut its corporate income tax rate by a third. It thwarted efforts to transform the province’s electricity sector into a capacity market and eliminated an investor tax credit program during the autumn budget.

The new government also adopted an aggressive stance against Ottawa’s oil and oil enemies, setting up an energy war chamber and launching a controversial public inquiry into anti-oil groups’ foreign funding.

On the federal scene, Justin Trudeau captured a minority government in the October election during a campaign that featured prominently on climate issues, and the Liberals won no seats in Alberta.

Kenney responded by setting up a “fair deal” panel to look at issues such as creating a Pension Plan for Alberta.

“Provincial elections proved or legitimized an outrage,” says Jim Dewald, dean at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business.

“And then the federal election said, ‘Well you can feel that way in Alberta, but that’s not how the rest of us feel. ‘ “

Jason Kenney greets supporters at the 2019 Conservative Party election night headquarters in Calgary, AB on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

4. WestJet flies in the wings of Onex – The nation’s second-largest airline is a Alberta-made business success story, starting 23 years ago with just three planes and fewer than 250 employees.

It now has 14,000 employees and more than 180 aircraft – and a new owner. In May, a $ 5 billion friendly waiting offer for WestJet was unveiled by Onex Corp. based in Toronto, which plans to acquire the private airline.

“It’s the end of an era,” says Dewald.

Onex, one of the nation’s largest private equity players, offered a 67 percent premium to WestJet’s share price. Onex executives said they do not plan to change the carrier’s expansion strategy or relocate its headquarters from Calgary.

Rafi Tahmazian, a senior portfolio manager at Canoe Financial, said Onex could see the core value of WestJet as global air travel is expected to grow in the coming years.

“Onex was jumping in front of everyone,” he says. “They want this thing to become great and to participate in that growth.”

5. Regulator problems – The province’s powerful energy regulator made news for all the wrong reasons this year.

Former chief executive Jim Ellis left the organization in late 2018. Controversy followed soon after.

Kenney campaigned for the reduction of long approval times for energy projects within the EAR. After firing the regulator’s board in September, it began a review of the EAR’s mandate and governance.

In October, the province’s general auditor, public interest commissioner and ethics commissioner jointly issued cursing reports at the International Center for Regulatory Excellence (ICORE).

Investigations revealed that the EER created ICORE to generate revenue by providing training to foreign regulators – outside its core mandate – and used EAR resources. The estimated A-G of at least $ 2.3 million was spent, through external and outdoor EAR resources, on the new facility not found.

A report by Public Interest Commissioner Marianne Ryan concluded Ellis “misused public funds” as well as public assets in the creation and support of ICORE.

Ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler said the main motivation behind ICORE was to create employment or future pay for the former CEO.

And in November, the auditor general highlighted improper spending and financial reporting issues within the regulator.

This September 19, 2011 aerial photo shows a sand mine facility near Fort McMurray, Alberta. A new wave of cold water will hit Canada’s multiple oil industry, but whether the storm will be perfect or another temptation in a bag will not be determined yet.

Jeff McIntosh /

PRESS CANADA

6. Problems of trade – China has been a lucrative growth market for Alberta agricultural producers for the past five years.

In March, China decided it would not accept cannabis shipments from the country, citing insect contamination on the Canadian product – a request rejected by Ottawa. By June, Canadian beef and pork had also been trapped, though this was later rescued.

The dispute came as tensions between the two countries intensified over Canada’s arrest of Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Trade problems soon squeezed Alberta farmers. Canola is the province’s largest export to China, and Alberta’s 14,000 farmers sold nearly $ 800m worth of product locally last year.

ATB Financial reports that the cannula ban pushed Alberta crop exports by 13 percent during the first nine months of the year, worth nearly $ 500m.

“Trade became political,” says Sandip Lalli, head of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. “It affects all business sectors, but it doesn’t just affect agriculture.”

Canola fields in full bloom in Alberta on July 23, 2019.

REUTERS / Todd Korol

7. Attraction of curtains – When the Notley government announced late last year it would impose oil production quotas on major oil producers on January 1 it marked a dramatic intervention in the energy markets.

It also ignited a war of fights in the industry between refineries opposing the concept and manufacturers who saw it as a necessary evil. The policy was later extended to 2020 by the Kenney government.

Curtailment kept Alberta oil prices from falling, but producers also cut capital costs and did not move forward with growth projects.

The province has been downsizing levels and said in November that manufacturers adding additional crude rail shipments would see those barrels excluded from the border.

With the Rockies in the distance an operating pump on the east coast of Calgary city limits

Ted Rhodes /

jpg

8. Calgary tax revolt – The anger of Calgary business owners facing massive property tax increases has been building up for years.

It finally broke out in the summer of 2019. Hundreds of business owners gathered in the city hall in June to urge the council to take steps to fix them from flying bills caused by the municipal tax reassessment process.

“You’ve seen CEOs show up, small business owners show up, midsize companies show up,” Lalli says. “It wasn’t a comfortable space for anyone.”

The tax revolt was sparked by a dip in the appraised value of downtown office towers that shifted $ 250m in tax revenue on other commercial property owners.

When the bills came out this spring, almost two-thirds of non-residential properties saw double-digit tax increases.

After initially deciding to do nothing to mitigate the hit in May, the passenger council later approved a $ 131m aid package.

In late November, the council adopted a 2020 budget that saw more of the tax burden shifted to homeowners.

A sign for the Wurst restaurant in the Mission district in Calgary shows the increase in its property taxes over six years. City businesses have increased the tax burden more than homeowners as downtown Calgary property values ​​have plummeted.

Dean Pilling /

Postmedia

9. Energy wars – A fight that began in 2018 over the new Environmental Impact Assessment Act in the federal government carried out this year, becoming a powerful symbol of the divisions between Alberta and Ottawa.

Industry groups and the Alberta government said the legislation threatened to stop construction of new pipeline projects, but the Trudeau government disagreed, passing Bill C-69 before the autumn election.

In September, Alberta launched a court challenge to the bill. Other energy scraps erupt, including the federal oil tanker moratorium outside B.C. North. coast, and the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

After federal approval of the project broke with the courts last year, Ottawa held a new round of consultations and gave the Trans Mountain extension the green light in June. Construction is now underway.

The pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded for construction.

Canadian Press / Jason Franson

10. Unwanted wells and pain of natural gas –

wells have become a size problem in Alberta since the start of the energy downturn, and it expanded as natural gas companies tried this year.

Failure of Houston Oil & Gas Ltd. in November, and Trident Exploration Corp. last spring threw thousands of old wells into the hands of the Alberta Orphan Well Association, an industry-funded group that cleans facilities that no longer have an active owner.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court of Canada ruling in January on the Redwater Energy Corp case clarified the issue of environmental liabilities and bankruptcy proceedings, upholding the polluter’s pay principle.

Abandoned oil well equipment, once owned by crude oil and legal gas, on an Alberta farm.

Supplied /

Postmedia / document

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

