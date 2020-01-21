advertisement

(CNN) – Several members who attended a hairy convention in California on Friday helped to curb a man who attacked his girlfriend until the police arrested him, officials said.

Six people witnessed the attack on the annual further confusion, or FurCon, in San Jose. Furries are enthusiasts who celebrate characters and stories with anthropomorphic animals or fictional characters with human characteristics.

They said the man attacked a woman in a car, San Jose police said in a police report.

Robbie Ryans, 26, worked as a DJ for the convention when he and a friend went out for a smoke break. “Out of the blue,” Ryans said a blue car stopped in front of them.

“We heard the screams of a woman coming from the inside and saw the passenger throw fists at whoever was driving,” Ryans told CNN. “We got up and ran to the car, my friend opened the door and we both held onto the attacker. The girl’s driver shouted to get out when he tried to ward us off. “

Four other people attending the convention joined in and helped grab the man, drag him out of the car, and keep him in check until the police arrived.

When he felt the situation was under control, Ryans said he was deteriorating and the incident began to film.

When the police arrived, they claimed that the suspect, 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett, had attacked his girlfriend in their car, according to the police report. Hardnett was arrested and booked in the Santa Clara County prison for domestic violence.

CNN could not determine whether Hardnett has a lawyer.

“It all happened so quickly, I still can’t believe it,” Ryans said. “I’m so happy that everything worked out in the end. It was a terrible sight to see. Afterwards we were very upset but relieved.”

For those who wonder, the furry fandom is a community of enthusiasts who celebrate characters and stories with anthropomorphic animals – in other words – fictional animal characters with human traits.

