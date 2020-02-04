advertisement

The Oscar week is finally here – the last countdown that we have prepared since the fall when the Oscar campaigns in Hollywood and SoCal really started.

Final voting at the academy ends on Tuesday, February 4th, which means that most of the parties this week are for pleasure, not campaigning. These celebrations culminate in the long journey to the grand unveiling of the best 2019 film on Sunday. With so many great films, is it any wonder that everyone just wants to have fun?

All events listed here are by invitation only, with the exception of the Academy Screening / Discussion series, with tickets for many of the events still available here.

Emily’s list of pre-Oscar panels and brunch

Four Seasons Hotel, 300 Doheny Dr.

Tuesday, February 4, 9 a.m.

Politics and Hollywood begin the week with this panel discussion and early brunch, where activists band together to get more women into office. Uzo Aduba, Eva Longoria, Amber Tamblyn and Amanda Shires, and Emily’s Co-Chair of the List Creative Council, Chelsea Handler, are expected to attend the meeting.

Vanity Fair and the Ritz-Carlton host the Hollywood Calling Exhibit Debut Party

Annenberg Room for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars

Tuesday, February 4, 6.30 p.m.

Vanity Fair Magazine opens its one-week Oscar party with this opening ceremony for a breathtaking exhibition in the Annenberg Space for Photography. Hollywood lovers will be delighted with the photos in this exhibition called Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling – The Stars, the Parties and the Powerbroker. From Charlize Theron, Sharon Stone and Demi Moore to George Hamilton and Lakeith Stanfield, they are expected to see this exhibition curated by David Friend and Susan White. The show is open to the public on February 8 and runs until July 26.

Lady Gaga Photo from the new Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Photo Exhibition at Annenberg Space for Photography. Photo courtesy of Vanity Fair.

HollyShorts Oscar nomination ceremony

Yamashiro Hollywood, 1999 N. Sycamore Ave.

Tuesday, February 4, 6 p.m.

The HollyShorts Film Festival takes place in Hollywood every August. on tuesday evening, the org celebrates the filmmakers who showed their work at the festival and can now present nominations for the academy award. Celebrating with sushi, sake, and one of the great views of the city in Yamashiro seems like a great way to spotlight shorts. The 2020 nominated alumni filmmakers Siqi Song, Brian Buckley and Yves Plat as well as the 2019 live action short Oscar winner Guy Nattiv are expected as guests.

Four Seasons 4th Oscar Film Week

Four Seasons Hotel, 300 Doheny Dr.

Tuesday, 4-8. February, dinner 6 p.m., demonstration 8 p.m.

The Four Seasons Hotel’s Culina restaurant offers a range of dinner and movie events throughout the week with a 3-course meal, followed by a movie screening in the hotel’s 37-seat screening room for $ 59. Films on the program this week include “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”, “Marriage History”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker” and a Saturday matinee from “Ford vs. Ferrari “. All contain popcorn and a comfortable reclining seat in the theater.

Oscar Week Academy screening / discussion series

Academy of Film Art and Science, 8949 Wilshire Blvd.

Tuesday, 4-8. February, different times

From Tuesday to Saturday, the academy presents lively discussions and screening clips from various disciplines, in which documentaries, short films, international films, animated films as well as make-up and hairstyles are presented. The times range from morning to evening. Tickets are available on the Academy’s website.

The Consul General of Canada celebrates Dean DeBloi’s Oscar nomination

Canada Headquarters, 165 S. Muirfield Rd.

Wednesday, February 5, 7 p.m.

Zaib Shaikh, Consul General of Canada, will be giving a private dinner at the Consul’s home in honor of the writer and director Dean DeBlois, along with a number of other Canadian makers and movers and shakers in Hollywood. He is on his third nomination for best animated feature film for the series “How to Train Your Dragon”. All of Canada is cheering him for a win this time.

Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon

Los Angeles private home

Wednesday, February 5, 12:00 p.m.

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg loves bringing women together to talk about empowerment. this year Ava DuVernay, Dawn Hudson and Tessa Thompson are their co-hosts for this annual lunch. The academy’s women’s initiative will certainly be part of the talks taking place here.

GBK and Angeleno Magazine Pre-Oscar Party

Kimpton LaPeer Hotel, 627 N. La Peer Dr.

Wednesday, February 5, 8 p.m.

GBK (of swag suite fame), together with Angeleno Magazine, is celebrating the Oscars with familiar faces from previous cover versions that are likely to land on the roof of WeHo Kimpton. No idea if there will be overflowing goodie bags in this case, but the annual GBK Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge will also take place later in the week.

Essence Black Women in Hollywood 13th Annual Awards Lunch

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd.

Thursday, February 6, 11:30 a.m.

Essence magazine returns to Hollywood to continue talking about black women in Tinseltown. The annual lunch is intended to “Celebrate, expand and transform women who have the art of storytelling”. Moderators are Niecy Nash, Melina Matsoukas, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Alfre Woodard and Billy Porter.

The Consul General of Canada lunch for Oscar Shorts nominees

Canada Headquarters, 165 S. Muirfield Rd.

Thursday, February 6th, 12 noon

Lunch at the home of the Canadian Consul General on Thursday may not be too short, but the winners definitely know how to tell a short story in the film. The three Canadian nominees in Oscar’s short subjects categories – Meryam Joobeur, Sami Khan and John Turner – will attend this party, along with others who call Canada home.

Vanity Fair and Lancome celebrate women in Hollywood

SoHo House West Hollywood, 9200 Sunset Boulevard.

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m.

The editor of the Vanity Fair magazine, Radhika Jones, meets with her co-moderator Laura Dern for an intimate cocktail meeting with a focus on women in Hollywood who show the way to more female representation in front of and behind the camera. Many familiar faces will surely enjoy rosé in the SoHo House party room with a view.

At the Vanity Fair Women in Hollywood Party 2019: (L-R) Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones with moderator Zendaya and Ava DuVernay.

Oscar Wilde 15th Annual Awards

Bad Robot, Olympic Boulevard 1221

Thursday, February 6, 6 p.m.

The Oscar-Wilde Awards of the US-Ireland Alliance return to their favorite party location in Bad Robot. This event, which is held to support ongoing US-Ireland relations, always attracts a large crowd, starting with J. J. Abrams as the host and moderator. This year’s winners are Norman Lear, Jenn Murray and Tig Notaro with a musical performance by The Rua. This is always an entertaining affair, which is why Martin Short, Chris O’Dowd, Roma Downey and Zach Galifianakis have already given an answer to their question.

Dolby Laboratories Party celebrates Oscar nominations

Saban Media Center in the TV Academy, 5210 Lankershim Blvd.

Thursday, February 18, 7 p.m.

Most of the 2020 nominees for sound editing, sound mixing and cinematography are expected at the Saban Media Center to bring a glass to their compatriots at Dolby Laboratories’ annual pre-Oscar party. Roger Deakins, Robert Richardson, Donald Sylvester, Alan Robert Murray, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson and the rest of the technically talented crowd await you here.

Dolby Laboratories celebrated its 91st Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Cinematography, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing at the h Club in Hollywood in 2019. (LR) Tom Ozanich: “A star is born”, Dean Zupancic: “A star is born, Tim Cavagin, Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst, Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary H. Ellis, First Man, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, First Man, Ai -Ling Lee, First Man, Nina Hartstone “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Sergio Diaz “Roma”.

Red Carpet Green Dress Annual Pre-Oscars gala and celebration

Unknown residence in the Hollywood Hills

Thursday, February 6th, dinner 6pm; Cocktail after the party 9:30 p.m.

Suzy Amis Cameron brings her annual initiative “Red Carpet – Green Dress” to the Oscars red carpet again this year and encourages women and men in the clothes they wear during the big night (and also on other days), make more sustainable decisions. At this VIP dinner and after party, she and her colleague Samata, the environmental activist, will announce their ambassadors for 2020, who will walk over the carpet of the Oscars in sustainable evening wear. Former ambassadors are Missi Pyle, Danielle Macdonald and Laura Harrier.

James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron, Danielle Macdonald and Laura Harrier at the Pre-Oscar Party 2019. Photo courtesy of Red Carpet Green Dress.

Cadillac’s annual pre-Oscar party

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd.

Thursday February 6th

When Cadillac gives a pre-Oscar party, everyone is present. So it’s probably pretty hip on Thursday night as the luxury brand takes over the party bar and garden from Chateau Marmont again. A-List guests can even attend the party of the brand new Escalade 2021 (and also the big show on Sunday). So make sure that Oscar winners like Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz and Hilary Swank appear. along with a sea of ​​other famous faces in this ever popular and packed party.

Allison Janney and Hilary Swank will attend the annual Cadillac Pre-Oscar Party in 2019. Photo courtesy of Cadillac.

Universal Pictures / Focus Features / DreamWorks Animation Celebration of Oscar nominations

Spago, 176 N. Canon Dr.

Thursday, February 18, 8 p.m.

With the leading nominees from “1917”, “Harriet” and “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World” there is a lot to celebrate under the umbrella of “Universal / Focus Features / DreamWorks Animation”. It is likely that directors Sam Mendes, Kasi Lemmons and Dean DeBlois will come to Spago with some of their favorite actors from the Oscar-nominated favorites.

MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place

Thursday, February 18, 9 p.m.

MACRO boss Charles D. King is holding a bash event to honor the notable nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards. His wife Stacey Walker King is co-organizer of the party.

GBK Luxury Lounge in honor of the 92nd Academy Awards

Kimpton LaPeer Hotel, 627 N. La Peer Dr.

Friday and Saturday, 7-8 February, 11 a.m.

In GBK’s largest lounge of the year, it is always a gift-giving extravaganza. This time Gavin Keilly has a huge black star travel bag for the Oscars that offers $ 60,000 worth of goods, services, and travel vouchers. Excursions to Fiji, Cabo and Bali, tailor-made tuxedos, jewelry, wine and much more. There is always a charity element in the GBK Lounge, with which you can give something back in a time of riches.

DPA Pre-Oscars gift suite

Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard, 11461 Sunset Blvd.

Friday and Saturday, 7-8 February, 10 a.m.

If you want luxury gifts with a French flair, visit Nathalie Dubois’ A list and check out the DPA Gift Suite. Stars who have visited in the past include Oscar winners Viola Davis and Spike Lee. This year Dubois expects nominees Diane Warren, Hildur Gudnadottir and Ladj Ly to indulge in the Luxe Sunset. Travel to French Polynesia and Bali attract selected A-listeners, diamonds, CBD wellness products from Shalia Botanicals and Euglena skin care products.

Viola Davis will enjoy the DPA Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge in 2019. Photo courtesy of DPA.

TMG & Smile Direct Club 16th Annual Pre-Oscar Suite

Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd.

Friday and Saturday, 7-8 February, 10 a.m.

Back and determined to make Hollywood’s handsome audience even more attractive is the TMG Beauty Suite, in which nominees like Diane Warren, Nicki Ledermann and David White should try everything. From teeth whitening through Smile Direct Club to massages, OPI manicures, eyelash extensions and much more – with the TMG Suite everyone should look better than when they arrived.

EcoLuxe Lounge

Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd.

February 7, 11:30 a.m.

Debbie Durkin celebrates the 13th Academy Awards with her EcoLuxe Lounge. The fun begins with the Hilton Hotel’s Prosecco brunch service. As soon as everyone feels full, gift stations will be set up with K-Lab skin care products, bamboo bedding from Ettitude and much more.

Oscar winner Kevin Wilmott visits the EcoLuxe Lounge before the 2019 Academy Awards.

Vanity Fair celebrates Neon Studios “Parasite” and “Honeyland”

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd.

Friday, February 7, 6 p.m.

Another day, another event at the Vanity Fair. This film honors the nominees from Neon Studio with a private cocktail party to celebrate the awards that “Parasite” has received during the award season. We are sure that Bong Joon Ho and his talented cast will do so on the way to a stopover, as will the documentary filmmakers, whose “Honeyland” has two nominations on Sunday.

Women in Film Annual pre-Oscar cocktail party

Sunset Room, 1439 N. Ivar Ave.

Friday, February 7, 6 p.m.

The Women in Film Party is celebrating its happy 13th annual repeat this year as the organization that showcases more female talent in Hollywood continues its important work. The party goers will definitely see President Cathy Schulman and her co-moderator Idina Menzel in the always crowded mood. Other bold women on the A list are Lake Bell, Chrissy Metz and Diane Warren.

Glenn Close – posing here with Sandy Powell and Cathy Schulman as co-moderator of the event – will take part in the 12th Oscar nomination for women in the film in 2019. (Photo by Presley Ann / Getty Images for women in the film)

British Oscar nominee celebration for 2020

British Consul’s private residence

Friday, February 7, 4 p.m.

The British nominees from “1917”, “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Edge of Democracy” will be relocating to the British Consul’s beautiful estate to toast with Hampshire’s famous Hattingley Valley sparkling wine and Glendfiddich whiskey. Tea and biscuits are sure to be available at this annual afternoon garden party, which celebrates the ongoing British invasion of Hollywood.

WME pre-Oscar party

Unknown private residence

Friday, February 7, 6 p.m.

William Morris Endeavor’s Star Stall will enter into force on Friday evening to celebrate Oscar 2020’s domination. People like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho top the talent agency list along with Charlize Theron and Florence Pugh is bound to be a tingling affair.

Doris Bergmans Valentine Romance Oscar Style Lounge

Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place

Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.

In the 12th Oscar Style Lounge by Doris Bergman you can eat, drink and be pampered. Here you can enjoy Bulgarian vodka, Mexican mezcal and Napa Valley wines all day. The Fig & Olive restaurant spoils you with catering, but also with vegan handbags, beauty products and CBD items for people and pets. It’s no wonder that people like Bruce Dern, Jon Voight and Marilu Henner are regular guests.

Bruce Dern at the Doris Bergman Style Lounge in 2019.

The MPTF Annual Night Before Party

Fox Studios, 10201 W. Pico Blvd.

Saturday, February 8, 7 p.m.

The 18th annual Night Before Party is an opportunity for the most blessed in Tinseltown to give something back, as the bash benefits the film and television fund, which helps members of the entertainment community in need or with later aging processes. This casual party is a Hollywood who’s who – think of Clooney, Spielberg, Gaga, DiCaprio, Janney, Malek, Hanks, Wu and many others who celebrate this ultra-a-list celebration every year.

MPTF Annual Night Before in 2019. Jeffrey Katzenberg, Glenn Close, Regina King, Rami Malek and George Clooney.

OSCAR SUNDAY PARTIES

Elton John 28th Annual AIDS Foundation Viewing Party

Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave.

Expected guests include Quincy Jones, Sharon Stone, Alfie Allen, Billy Porter, Christina Hendricks, Smokey Robinson and many more. Musical performance by Sam Fender.

Byron Allen Viewing Party Gala

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd.

Guests expected include hosts Jamie Foxx and music from Maroon 5.

Mercedes-Benz Annual Viewing Party

Four Seasons Hotel, 900 Doheny Dr.

Expected guests include Jon Hamm, Jane Lynch, Tracee Ellis Ross and Linda Cardellini.

Jamie Foxx is having fun at the Mercedes-Benz Oscar Viewing Party 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Photo courtesy of Mercedes-Benz.

Sue Wong Living Canvas from Oscar Night Viewing Party

Taglyan complex, 1201 Vine St.

Expected guests include Billy Zane, Debby Holiday and Bonnie Pointer.

Charmaine Blake Viewing Party

Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd.

The expected guests include Nick Vallelonga, John Ratzenberger, Danny Glover, Nick Cannon and Kathrine Narducci.

Roger Neal and Maryanne Lai Oscar Viewing Dinner and After Party

Hollywood Museum, 1660 N. Highland Ave.

Expected guests include Mamie Van Doren, Nancy O’Dell, Dita Von Teese, Eric Roberts, Lou Ferrigno and others with music by Wink Martindale, Obba Babatunde and Andy Madadian.

Children uniting nations looking at party

Harry Warner Estate

The expected musical guests include Paul Oakenfold, Paulina Aguirre and Dennis Quaid and the Sharks.

Governor’s Ball after the party

Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood and Highland

The expected guests include all Oscar winners queuing at the engraving station to have their trophies engraved.

Vanity Fair Oscars after the party

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

Expected guests include Radhika Jones and all of the A-list Hollywood stars that fit in the room.

Warner Bros. After Party

Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd.

The expected guests include Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips and the other “Joker” nominees with music by DJ Michelle Pesce.

Griot Gala 2020 Oscars After Party, a toast to diversity and inclusion

Ocean Prime Restaurant Beverly Hills, 9595 Wilshire Boulevard.

The expected guests include hosts Michael K. Williams, Vanessa Bell Calloway, managing directors Peter Luo and David Steward II and others.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Gold After Party

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd.

The expected guests include regular guests such as Rihanna, Ava DuVernay, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

