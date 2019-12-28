advertisement

I was in second grade when I first heard the name Stan Lee.

I couldn’t tell you what I did for my birthday this year or the names of my classmates, but all the years later I remember the opening stories of the comic show on Saturday morning 1981/83 entitled “Spider-Man and His Amazing friends. “

I just watched the entire show again last month (thanks, Amazon Prime), and I particularly like the story of Stan from “Triumph of the Green Goblin”, the first episode of the series: “A Sudden Storm Floods New York.” Thunder, lightning and the incessant rain. This is Stan Lee, who hopes you will feel warm and comfortable while watching. Because you are witnessing one of the strangest adventures of all. “

advertisement

The friendly squeak of a voice from New York City sounded absolutely exotic to my ears raised by Oklahoma. Especially the way he often signed out: “This is Stan Lee, the ‘Excelsior!’ Says. “

Also read: Stan Lee, comic book legend who created the Marvel universe, dies at 95

This was before I ever read a single edition of Spider-Man or a Marvel comic. I have never heard of Green Goblin, the X-Men, “with great strength comes great responsibility”. And I certainly had no idea who Stan Lee should be. But something about the way he talked about these characters – as if they were his great friends – made me feel like I was my great friends.

At about the same time, my parents renovated our house, making their bedroom uninhabitable. So they took over mine and forced me to stay with my sister. I hated the arrangement and barely went home two days later, one day after school. My parents spent what they told me later, damn hours, driving around town looking for me. They found me in the supermarket right down the street from school, sat in front of the comic book spinner shelf and read issue by issue of “Peter Parker, the spectacular Spider-Man”.

Yes, in the middle of a devastating (but strangely insignificant in retrospect) crisis, I turned to the superhero, whom I had never heard of a month ago.

Also read: RIP Stan Lee: Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and others remember a legend

After that, two things happened: 1) I went to the couch in the living room until work on her room was finished; and 2) They bought me a subscription to “Spectacular” which I kept up to seventh grade.

“Spectacular Spider-Man” has been practically a Bible to me over the years. I made my own (poorly drawn) comics with characters that were obviously subtracted from it. I carried things around in my backpack for months. That sounds ridiculous, but I would do half or more of the bets I had expected as an adult, as if I had recovered from Peter Parker’s relationship problems, his financial difficulties, his college and senior exits, and so on.

This title or course was not written by Stan Lee, who had long since resigned from Marvel as an author and editor. Roger Stern, Al Milgrom, Cary Burkett and Peter David have written over the years that I’ve been most obsessed with. But it was Stan Lee who brought my attention to her thanks to this happy comic book story.

And not just “spectacular”. Soon enough the sister title “Amazing Spider-Man” came to “Spectacular” – followed by “Power Man and Iron Fist”, “Daredevil”, “Superman”, “Richie Rich”. Archie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

When I was growing up, these comics were replaced by more mature foods such as “Hellblazer”, “Sandman”, “Watchmen”, “Powers”, “Astro City”. It even got into my professional life: I probably spent a good 25 percent of my career writing films, TV shows, and games based on Marvel characters and concepts that Stan helped to develop.

Also read: Stan Lee appreciation: Marvel Comics Mogul was interactive long before the Internet

Of course, we all know about Stan’s shameless self-promotion, his controversial reputation in the comic book industry, and the low esteem Jack Kirby showed in particular for his quest for recognition for their joint creations. We know that there are dozens of other equally important and influential creators in the almost 100-year history of comics. There were probably other approaches to comic addiction that I would have come across at some point.

But Stan was a tireless, public advocate of comics. And in my remote little world as a second grader in the small town of Oklahoma, it was Stan who opened this door for the first time. I will never stop being thankful.

Excelsior.

All 35 Stan Lee Marvel movie cameos, including ‘Venom’ (photos)

Every time a new Marvel film comes out, hardcore fans can rely on a special cameo by comic legend Stan Lee. Some were funny surprises, others were underwhelming. Here is the final list of all Stan Lee appearances in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Venom”, from boring to excellent! wonder

35. “Deadpool 2” (2018) –

The bottom of this list is Lee’s “Blink and you’ll miss it” cameos. In “Deadpool 2” he is not really seen in person in the film – he appears as a huge mural that is a bit difficult to see and has disappeared almost immediately. Fox

34. “Spider-Man 2” (2004) –

Another super-fast appearance from Lee, but during the first fight between Spidey and Doc Ock, Lee sees enough time to get a woman out of the way. Check out the clip here. Sony

33. “Spider-Man” (2002) –

The same applies here. Lee gets a still image during one of the big fight scenes in the original Sam Raimi. This was before Stan Lee cameos became an important part of the Marvel cinema experience and explained why they were given so little thought. Check out the clip here. Sony

32.Iron Man 3 (2013) –

You can capture Lee in this film for a split second as a beauty contest judge. Compared to some of the other Lee cameos of late, this is extremely memorable. Check out the clip here. wonder

31. “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) –

Lee appears in a flashback scene in which Jean Gray demonstrates her powers. Another of the more memorable cameos that at least give fans time to register who they’re watching. Check out the clip here. Fox

30. “X-Men” (2000) –

This was the first Marvel feature film with Stan Lee and as such a pure Easter egg for eagle eye fans. Lee is seen as a hot dog seller on the beach for a few seconds, but he’s not the focus of the shot, as he is in later films. Check out the clip here. Fox

29. “Daredevil” (2003) –

This is where the cameos start to get good. Lee is saved from getting into traffic by a young Matthew Murdock. This is the first time Lee has been used as part of a gag in a Marvel movie. Check out the clip here. Fox

28. “Iron Man 2” (2010) –

This is another fleeting clip, but it ranks higher for portraying Lee as Larry King with glasses and suspenders. Check out the clip here. wonder

27. “Fantastic Four” (2005) –

The first film in which Lee talks to one of his creations portrays him this time as a postman who greets Reed Richards in a friendly manner. In addition, there is nothing particularly noticeable about this appearance, but it shows a tendency to focus more on these cameos. Check out the clip here. Fox

26. “Doctor Strange” (2016) –

In this short film, Lee reads Aldus Huxley’s “The Doors of Perception” and doesn’t notice anything else from the otherworldly goings-on right outside his bus window. Check out the clip here. wonder

25. “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016) –

Lee appears in Apocalypse with his wife Joan Lee when a couple watches the world’s nuclear weapons being fired, though fortunately they are unusable in space. It was Joan’s final film appearance before her death in 2017. See the clip here. Fox

24. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) –

Some films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe use Lee as a punch line for a gag scene. Here Lee appeared as a military official at a White House press event that Cap did not show. Check out the clip here. wonder

23. “Thor” (2011) –

Here is another gag scene where Lee tries to pull Thor’s hammer out of the crater it is in, which can only be handled by a “worthy” man. Check out the clip here. wonder

22. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) –

Lee plays a security guard in a museum where Cap’s suit is on display. Unfortunately for Stan’s job security, Steve Rogers needs it back. Check out the clip here. wonder

21. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) –

Lee returns to New York to join the neighborhood and teach the web slinger about a slightly fooled attempt at heroism. Check out the clip here. Sony

20. “Ant-Man” (2015) –

During Luis’s crazy story, Lee appears as a bartender. Hearing Michael Pena’s voice come out of Lee’s mouth is a big surprise gag. Check out the clip here. wonder

19. “Iron Man” (2008) –

When “Iron Man” was released, Marvel knew that his fans were looking for the Stan cameo. They put him in a tuxedo jacket, flanked him with some beautiful women, and made him appear as Hugh Hefner. Check out the clip here. wonder

18. “The Avengers” (2012) –

This is a minor scam. The Lee cameo file actually used was another quick shot that would have been classified as low on this list, but the deleted cameo file is too funny to exclude. While Cap has a hard time getting used to life in the 21st century, Lee shows up to alert him to his ignorance. Check out the clip here. wonder

17. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) – Lee is back in New York and completely unimpressed by Thanos and his servants in his “Infinity War” cameo. There’s a good chance he’ll repeat his role from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in this film. Check out the clip here. wonder

16. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) –

Poor Dr. Selvig. After confusing his mind from Mind Stone in “The Avengers”, he remains in a nerve station where he lectures on convergence theory with Stan Lee’s shoe in front of an ambivalent audience. Check out the clip here. wonder

15. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) –

It is surreal to see Rocket Raccoon in a blockbuster. It is even stranger to hear him speak from an A-list actor like Bradley Cooper. But nothing is as strange as when Rocket Stan Lee asks from a distance: “Where’s your wife, you old bastard?” Check out the clip here. wonder

14. “Deadpool” (2016) –

The slippiest Marvel movie deserves the slippiest Stan Lee cameo. If you think it’s funny to see him as a strip club DJ, keep in mind that this is the guy who created “Stripperella”. Check out the clip here. Fox

13. “Venom” (2018) –

At the very end of the film, after Eddie had a last warm chat with Annie, Stan Lee shows up to encourage Eddie in a very knowing way, “Don’t give up – none of you.” Sony

12. “Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer” (2007) –

In a rare cameo like himself, Stan Lee tries to attend a wedding guarded by a skeptical bouncer. Check out the clip here. Fox

11. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014) –

During Gwen and Peter’s graduation, Lee sees Peter trade his Spider-Man costume for a hat and dress. “I think I know this guy,” he exclaims. Check out the clip here. Sony

10. “Black Panther” (2018) –

Lee is often seen as a worker just trying to make a living from his movie cameos, and in “Black Panther” he takes an opportunity and disapproves of Everett Ross’ gaze, damn it. Check out the clip here. wonder

9. “Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – Lee will have no idea in his cameo “Ant-Man and the Wasp” when his car is shrunk by a collateral Ant-Man mess just before boarding. “Well, the ’60s were fun, but I’m paying for it now,” notes Lee, still holding his car keys. wonder

8. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) –

The film’s greatest strength is the balance between comedy and drama. At the end of the film, Tony and Rhodey have an emotional moment when Lee arrives to improve the mood as a postman looking for “Tony Stank”. Check out the clip here. wonder

7. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) –

Quentin Tarantino is known to face cruel fates in his own films. Here Stan Lee gets a hard break as a poor fool who accidentally gets gamma radiation poisoning from contaminated soda. Check out the clip here. Universal

6. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012) –

While Lee got out of the danger in the first two “Spider-Man” films, the restart of Andrew Garfield completely forgot about him. Check out the clip here. Sony

5. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) –

Stan Lee follows his contribution “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and appears as a hairdresser on the planet Sakaar to cut Thor’s hair. Lee says, “And don’t move, my hands aren’t as calm as they used to be!” Check out the clip here. wonder

4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) –

Stan seems to confirm something that Marvel fans have suspected for some time, and appears with the Watchers, the group of all-seeing cosmic beings watching the intelligent life in the universe. The fans found out that Lee appears in every film because he is an observer himself. Check out the clip here. wonder

3. “Hulk” (2003) –

This cameo isn’t a gag, but it’s the best Easter egg in any Marvel movie. The other security guard Lee speaks to is none other than the original TV Hulk Lou Ferrigno. Check out the clip here. Universal

2. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) –

Stan the Man’s cameos may never be funnier. As Lee demonstrates, Asgardian Ale packs more punch than Thor’s hammer. Check out the clip here. wonder

1. “Spider-Man 3” (2007) –

Our list started with a “Spider-Man” film, so it is appropriate that it end with one. “Spider-Man 3” may have polarized Marvel fans, but this Stan Lee appearance in which he smiles at Peter Parker is a heartwarming encounter between a comic book icon and its creator. Check out the clip here. Sony

Previous slide

Next slide

On the occasion of the 97th birthday of the comic legend, The Wrap looks back on its sometimes unforgettable – sometimes hilarious – screen appearances

Whenever a new Marvel film comes out, hardcore fans can rely on a special cameo by comic legend Stan Lee. Some were funny surprises, others were underwhelming. Here is the final list of all Stan Lee appearances in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Venom”, from boring to excellent!

advertisement