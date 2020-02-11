advertisement

PIAA District One wrestlers won’t start their postseason tournaments until next weekend.

It was strange a year ago.

And for many area wrestlers and coaches, it still takes a while to get used to the change.

This change was the removal of the sectional tournaments, the first step of long area wrestling on the way to Hershey, which were eliminated after the 2018 season.

“I miss her,” said Central Buck West coach Steve Romesburg. “You went to the states week after week, and sections were always on the ladder for the first time.

“And for many people who would not make it to Hershey for the state tournament, it was an opportunity to assert themselves in a post-season tournament and build confidence for the following season or have a nice memory of their senior year.”

Instead, Class 2A and 3A PIAA District One wrestlers have a free weekend and don’t start their postseason until district tournaments start a week later.

District 11, which has multiple PIAA individual state champions each year and where only one of its schools, Nazareth, won the Class AAA Team Dual Meet tournament last week, also does not have a section tournament.

They take the weekend off and start their postseason with the district tournaments.

“I have no problem not wrestling this weekend,” said Bensalems coach Donavin Williams. “We try to use this time to refine our wrestlers with their technique and to ensure that they can handle their weight and are ready for districts.

“It’s also a chance for them to get healthier if you have people who might be a little confused.”

Class 3A has four separate district tournaments – East, West, South, and North – with all of our regional teams participating in the East District Tournament, with the exception of Souderton, which participates in the North District Tournament.

The four best participants in each weight category in each of the four districts move up to the Southeast region the following week and form a 16-wrestler group. From there, the top 5 regional players in class 3A move to Hershey and the state tournament.

“The best wrestlers do it almost all the time and come next week,” said Williams. “You’d hate to see a really good wrestler get hurt that first week, but now we only have the three tournaments and I think it’s a good way.”

Over there in the PCL …

The Philadelphia Catholic League has traditionally established a four-week postseason, culminating with its top wrestlers who end in Hershey in March.

The PCL begins its tournament season on Saturday with Archbishop Ryan. The four best participants in each weight category will qualify for the PIAA District 12 tournament next weekend.

“I like the way it is done in the Catholic League,” said Conwell-Egan coach Chuckie Connor, three-time PIAA state medalist, two-time state finalist and 1996 state champion for Pennsbury. “You build yourself up and you build up through the tournaments and it’s nice to have as many people as possible by the next week. It’s difficult to give the wrestlers two weeks off because they’re supposed to try to stay sharp and stay focused. “

Drew Markol; dmarkol@theintell.com; @ dmarkol

