Rudder boss Patrick Gregorio is optimistic that his athletes can make their way to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Gregorio, the new president of the Philippine Rowing Association, is betting on gold medals from the Southeast Asian Games Melcah Jen Caballero, Joanie Delgaco and Cris Nievarez for Tokyo tickets to the Fisa (World Rowing Federation) Olympic qualifying in Asia and Oceania on April 21 in South Korea.

“If we give them full support, I am confident that we will qualify for the Olympics,” said Gregorio, former secretary general of the Philippine Olympic Committee, during Tuesday’s PSA forum at the Amelie Hotel in Manila.

Caballero won the gold medal in the women’s light single sculls at the SEA Games last month and won another gold in the double sculls together with Delgaco. The 19-year-old Nievarez secured a podium with the lightweight men.

Rowing coach Ed Mayrina, who was at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, said that three Asian slots were available for the women’s singles while five were free for the men.

Caballero is the country’s greatest hope of getting an Olympic berth behind rowers from China, Korea and Iran after finishing fourth in the 2019 Asian Rowing Championships. INQ

