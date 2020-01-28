advertisement

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, subject to Palestinians taking steps to self-govern in a bid to achieve a breakthrough in their decades-long conflict with Israel. .

Senior administration officials, briefing Reuters on the plan the president announced at the White House, said that under Trump’s proposed Middle East plan, the United States would recognize Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In exchange, Israel would agree to accept a four-year freeze on new settlement activity while Palestinian citizenship is being negotiated.

advertisement

“Today, Israel has taken a giant step towards peace,” Trump said as he announced the plan at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his side, saying he also sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“This is a historic day,” Netanyahu said, comparing Trump’s peace plan to former President Harry Truman’s 1948 recognition of the state of Israel. “On this day, you became the first world leader to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over areas in Judea and Samaria that are vital to our security and essential to our heritage,” he added, using the biblical names for the West Bank.

While Israeli leaders have welcomed Trump’s long-delayed plan, Palestinian leaders had rejected it even before its official release, saying his administration was biased towards Israel.

The Palestinians’ absence from Trump’s announcement is likely to fuel criticism that the plan is aligned with Israel’s needs rather than those of the Palestinians.

Israeli-Palestinian talks broke down in 2014, and it was not far from clear that Trump’s plan would revive them.

U.S. officials said they were trapped for initial Palestinian skepticism, but hoped that over time they would agree to negotiate. The plan poses major obstacles for Palestinians to overcome to achieve their long-awaited goal of a state.

It also remains to be seen how Israel responds, given pressure from its right-wing prime minister, Netanyahu, to face his third attempt at re-election in less than a year.

The US plan represented the most dramatic and detailed attempt to break the historic stalemate between Israel and the Palestinians in several years, the result of a three-year effort by longtime Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz and former adviser Jason Greenblatt.

Trump has endorsed a proposed map outlining the two states, officials said. The Palestinian state would be twice the size of the land Palestinians currently control and would be connected by roads, bridges and tunnels, the official said.

Trump tipped Netanyahu and his rival in the March 2 election, Blue and White Party chief Benny Gantz, on Monday.

When asked what Washington was willing to do to advance negotiations, officials said it is up to the Palestinians to come forward and say they are ready to negotiate.

They said Netanyahu and Gantz had said they were ready to back the effort.

Israeli leaders have agreed to negotiate under the Trump plan and agreed to the map, officials said. Israel’s citizenship agreement for the Palestinians depends on a security agreement to protect the Israelis, they said.

Israel will also take steps to secure Muslims’ access to the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and respect Jordan’s role in relation to the holy sites, officials said.

Palestinian citizenship will depend on Palestinians taking steps for self-government, such as respect for human rights, freedom of the press and having transparent and credible institutions, officials said.

“In mapping it is extremely difficult to try to create a rapprochement for a Palestinian state based on what has happened over the last 25 years, so if we don’t do this freeze now I think their chance of having a state basically goes, “one official said about the growth of Jewish settlements.

“So what we’ve done is basically bought another four years for them to get their act together and try to negotiate an agreement for them to become a state, and I think that’s a great opportunity for ta, “the official said.

The official said the question for the Palestinians is will they “come to the table and negotiate?”

If they agree to negotiate, there are some areas that could be compromised in the future, the official said without providing details.

Trump’s plan calls for Palestinians to be able to return to a future state of Palestine and create a “generous compensation fund,” the official said.

Regarding Israel, which maintains settlements, a US official said: “The plan is based on a principle that people should not move to achieve peace … But it stops expanding the solution in the future, which we consider the most approachable. realistic.

“The notion that hundreds of thousands of people, or tens of thousands of people, will be forcibly removed or not from their homes is simply not worth the fun,” the official said.

Prior to Trump’s announcement, thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in Gaza City, and Israeli troops solidified positions near a flashpoint location between the Palestinian city of Ramallah and the Jewish settlement of Beit El on the West Bank.

A Netanyahu spokesman said the Israeli leader would fly to Moscow on Wednesday to alert Russian President Vladimir Putin on the proposals.

Palestinian leaders had said they were not invited to Washington and that no plan could work without them.

On Monday, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said he would not agree to any agreement that did not provide a two-state solution. This formula, the basis for many years of frustrated international peace efforts, predicts that Israel will co-exist with a Palestinian state.

Palestinians have refused to deal with the Trump administration in protest of such pro-Israel policies as its move of the U.S. Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the eastern half of which the Palestinians seek a future capital.

The Trump administration in November overturned decades of US policy when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington no longer viewed settlements on West Bank land as a violation of international law. Palestinians and most countries regard the settlements as illegal, which Israel opposes.

Both Trump and Netanyahu face political challenges in the country. Trump pleaded in the House of Representatives last month and is on trial in the Senate for abuse of power charges.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu was formally indicted in court on corruption charges after he withdrew his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

Both men deny any wrongdoing. (Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem and Dan Williams and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller)

advertisement