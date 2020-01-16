advertisement

A kind-hearted gardener touched by the plight of a dying man offered to fulfill his dying wish by giving him his dream garden.

Charles Henley, known as Charlie, learned that he was “riddled” with cancer and had only six months to live.

advertisement

The 55-year-old is homebound in his Newhall home and desperately wants a flower garden to watch in his later days.

And now the Tutbury man, Ben Harrison, has stepped in to offer his services and has declared that he “is ready to do whatever he can to help.”

Harrison, who owns Harrison Garden Services, said he read the story in the Burton Mail and was touched by the brave battle of Charlie.

He said, “I saw the article and immediately wanted to help.

Charles Henley has not been able to work since his cancer diagnosis

(Image: Maria Clarke)

“It is not a good thing to happen to you, especially if you are the breadwinner and the man of the house, so being diagnosed and having a deadline must be devastating.

“I have been in a similar situation where family members have died of cancer and the worst is that there is nothing I can do to help.

“If there is anything I can do, I am more than willing to help and since I have my own gardening business, I wanted to give something back to the community.

“I’m more than happy to give my time to help Charlie.”

Family desperately needs a ramp for Charles Henley to sit in the garden

(Image: Maria Clarke)

Step-daughter Maria Clarke, who lives in Burton, said it means a lot to Charles and his family to have been helped by generous strangers.

She was also approached by Bloomin Gardens and Landscapes Ltd, at Church Gresley, whose employees tidied up the garden.

The family now hopes that someone can install a ramp so that Charles can get out.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Maria said, “If someone could help, it would make such a difference to Charlie.”

“We are very grateful for the help we have received. The people have been very kind.”

Charlie, who works at BCA Automotive services, which is based at Toyota, was preparing his sandwiches for an overnight shift when he collapsed in October.

Doctors performed tests and found out that he had secondary cancer of the spine and cancer of the liver, lungs, chest, and lymph nodes.

Anyone wishing to donate to a fundraising page for Charles can do so online at www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-me-to-make-happy-memories

.

advertisement