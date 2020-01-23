advertisement

A garage worker criticized parents who park on double yellow lines and in residential spaces while picking up their children at Landau Forte College.

Ross Knight, 21, who works as a mechanic in a garage on Fox Street, says that “careless” parking by parents who pick up their children causes blockage and “chaos” for local businesses and residents between 3 p.m. and 16h.

He says that he and his colleagues cannot get in and out of cars because of the heavy traffic.

Knight said he complained to council but nothing was done. He said that on Thursday, a fire engine got stuck on Fox Street for about 20 minutes due to the impasse.

Although firefighters are not responding to an emergency, Mr. Knight said, “I am honestly glad it was not called or required at this point because it took 15 or 20 minutes to pass.

“It is getting worse, we have been trying counseling for a while now and nothing has been done.

“If this fire pump had been necessary, it could not have passed even with blue lights and sirens.”

Derby City Council said it was aware that the problem would take action.

A spokesperson said, “This place is monitored on a rotating basis upon arrival at school and during dispersal hours, as our law enforcement patrols are in high demand at these times of the day.

“As a result, we ensure that each site receives a proportionate response based on site-specific issues.

“When patrols are present, driver behavior improves, but unfortunately, when our patrols are not present, some drivers seem to go back to their old ways.

“However, the new public protection officers will help complement the work of the civil law enforcement patrols and, therefore, will increase the Council’s enforcement capacity at these key times of the day.”

Ross Knight says parking on two yellow lines causes blockage

(Image: Ross Knight)

Alsion Brannick, director of Landau Forte College, said: “We have already asked our parents and caregivers to respect parking restrictions on Fox Street and have suggested alternatives such as carpooling or meeting children in the neighboring streets.

“Indeed, we sent a letter to parents and guardians at the beginning of this school year to reiterate it and ask them for their cooperation.

“We ask our parents and guardians to think about how they can help us improve the parking situation around Fox Street, as it affects our relationships with the local community and, most importantly, endangers safety. of our students.

“We have been in contact with the Derby city council to ask for yellow zigzag lines for the road in order to reduce the number of cars parked. We also contacted the police to request assistance in monitoring this area in order to keep it as safe as possible.

“I am also aware that some commuters use the roads in this area to park, which adds to congestion and reduces the space for those who come to pick up children. I have already discussed this with the Derby city council in order to remedy it. ”

