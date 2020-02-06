advertisement

The project to demolish an old car garage with dusty engines was approved for the eighth time.

South Derbyshire district council has given the go-ahead to the bulldozer from the Jetberg site to Castle Gresley.

Introduced in 2016, the council’s planning department has just given permission to begin work, reports BurtonLive.

It follows seven previous requests, the first of which dates back to 1993.

Although the building permit has been granted several times, the garage is still there, surrounded by plants and trees.

The business closed in 2002, but remains in the hands of owner Grenville Isham.

A collection of old engines is covered with dust on the old square, parked behind its doors for two decades.

Over the years, some have disappeared.

All that remains in the garage – which, at its peak, could have housed around twenty cars – is a former Vauxhall Cavalier, a Rover 820 and a Rover Maestro.

They all have “H” license plates, which date back to 1990, and are considered modern classics if they are in good condition today.

The other three cars have flat tires and broken windows.

Despite the pervasive environment, the planning request indicates that the site is not vacant and that a retail site, workshop and offices are still operating there.

When asked last year about the reason for the delay in adjudicating the claim, a spokesperson for counsel said progress was being affected by “legal proceedings relating to land ownership as well as the plaintiff’s personal circumstances” .

If housing is to be built, Derbyshire County Council has requested a donation of £ 34,197.03 to cover the cost of three places in primary schools, as well as £ 5,326 to improve the health center facilities. of Gresleydale.

The owner is the site is not available to comment.

