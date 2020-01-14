advertisement

A knee joint and a much more sober social media post slowed my sprint to 10 km when 2020 started to make myself comfortable.

Days after stupid Run in Converse with flat soles My knee was still moaning about it. Though I’ve seen an endless stream of medical dramas from Doogie Howser to House, I’m still – surprisingly – still not qualified as a doctor, but I still feel good enough in leg physiology to diagnose my knee as a little crazy.

I decided to rest it for a few days. The decision had the double benefit of being able to delay the purchase of another pair of sneakers after my only other pair was either stolen or stolen from a gym that I will never visit again.

But at some point the pain subsided and I had no choice but to look for runners, a process that now amazes me as always. I went into a shop dedicated to the sale of such things and was immediately faced with walls and walls of hideously ugly-looking shoes, the price of which ranged from less than € 40 to well over € 200. Given that it was still selling time, there were discounts throughout the shop, so I randomly brought a pair of Adidas for € 50 – from € 113.

Hours later I took her for a spin.

When I got to the end of my street, I looked back at my fitness tracker. It still showed 4.2 km. Then the stupid thing died of me

As I suspect, many people find it difficult to incorporate exercise into my day in terms of work and children and the fascination of Netflix and Twitter and chocolate and everything else. But I have to, and on January 6th I managed to squeeze a little Christmas run into a little window between coming home from work and having dinner.

It was pitch black when I started for Phoenix Park. I have walked in the park hundreds of times over many years, but never in the dark, and I was immediately impressed by how bad the light was.

As a result, I stayed on the main streets and followed a circuit that led from the gate of North Circular Road, past the zoo entrance, and then around the polo area back onto the main street.

The route took 25 minutes, after which I drove home. When I got to the top of my street – by far the longest street in Stoneybatter – I looked at my fitness tracker. I was told that I had run 4.2 km, so I decided to walk to the other end of my street and then return halfway to my house to cross the 5 km threshold.

When I got to the end of my street, I looked back at my fitness tracker. It still showed 4.2 km. Then the stupid thing died of me and I ran desolate home without my steps being measured, which meant I could only estimate the distance and time it took to walk.

Treadmills, actually gyms in general, bike races and marathons, all great killers

Later that evening I logged on to Facebook, where I posted the first of my current articles.

Among the few comments was one from an American I knew when she was a schoolgirl in Galway. We haven’t spoken to each other in over 30 years, and all I know about her adult life is that she became a funeral director outside of Boston.

This is what she wrote about walking in response to my carefree play.

“More than half of the funerals I work with in my fifties are due to heart attacks. Of course, because they think that exercising arbitrarily is healthy. Treadmills, actually gyms in general, bike races and marathons, all great killers. Oddly enough, going to a pub and drinking for several hours is a guarantee of longevity. Pearls of wisdom. “

And a happy new year to you too.

– Conor Pope follows the 10 km running course and writes weekly how he is doing

