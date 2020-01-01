advertisement

TAMAQUA, Pa. – Good times, good food and a smile were in the Zion Lutheran Church to get the New Year started.

“Everyone can come together and have a good time and get to know each other better in the community,” said Ernest Henritzy of Tamaqua.

The church’s culinary crew held its third annual New Year’s Day Pork and Sauerkraut dinner. The meal, with all home-made ingredients, was free for all residents of Tamaqua who decided to stop at the church on North Greenwood Street.

“We have a lot of people who don’t want to cook today, who don’t have food today to prepare the meal, so it was reaching people with food and fellowship,” Deb Davies from the Church explained. “We’ve had people in and out here since noon. It opens the door for them to be apart from the church and for the church to be a part of the community.”

During the day, more than 100 people enjoyed a free meal and a little fellowship to start the new year, including Jane Grier.

“It’s a wonderful community event because so many different people come together,” said the Tamaqua resident. “We can recall memories, we can talk, share stories, and it is a great community reach that the church delivers to Tamaqua.”

“It is our work with God with our hands,” explains Davies. “It is very important that we live this way not only at the beginning of the year, but throughout the year, but especially at the beginning of the year, so that people feel good about it.”

