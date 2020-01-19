advertisement

“No, fair! Cheater! “

It has always been called by children in every school playground and every rainy day game from Scrabble, Clue and Candyland. The fraud song calls on parents and schoolyard supervisors to present the admonition: “The winners never cheat and the fraudsters never win.”

But scammers win. Sometimes they win big. And children know that fraudsters win. This is one of the first lessons we learn: Life is not always fair.

The Houston Astros 2017 were not children. You cheated the Los Angeles Dodgers to become world champion. After the seventh finale, they threw their hats in the air, sprayed each other with cheap champagne, were showered with confetti during a victory parade, and received huge rings that were too gaudy even for a gangster.

You didn’t deserve it. It is likely that the Boston Red Sox also cheated the Dodgers to “win” the 2018 World Series.

Then Mike Fiers, a former Astros pitcher currently playing for Oakland A, whistled a reporter from The Athletic about the Houston plan to steal the signs. Fiers was not only involved in Astros Manager A.J. Hinch, but also general manager Jeff Luhnow and bank coach Alex Cora. Cora later became manager of the Red Sox, where characters were also allegedly stolen. All three are unemployed today.

New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, who played for the Astros in 2017 and is the only player named in the MLB investigation, was also cashed in. Beltran’s dismissal is one for the record books; He never managed to complete an apprenticeship as a Mets manager.

According to the grand scheme of things, stealing characters in a baseball game is not the end of the world. Theft of signs is as old as the game.

It is considered OK by the baseball version of the Marquess of Queensberry rules as long as the signs are stolen the old-fashioned way, by lip-reading or by an eagle-eyed runner on the second base. But the Astros and Red Sox are new schools. They used powerful cameras, smartphone technology and drummed on trash cans to tell their teammates what bad luck they had.

In a numbers game, these numbers don’t lie. Here are the averages of the home game (which was cheating) versus the away game for some of the major Astros players: Jose Altuve .472 / .143, Carlos Correa .371 / .211, Alex Bregman .273 / .154, Brian McCain. 300 / .037.

None of these players have been punished by management or Major League Baseball.

The old cliché says, “Character is what you do when no one is watching.” But what we do when everyone is watching is even more important. Rightly or wrongly, those who enter the public arena set an example for those who follow.

From the White House to corporate flowcharts to church pulpits or the dough box in Minute Maid or Fenway Parks: fraud corrupts everything that affects him.

Last week, LAPD chief Michel Moore announced that up to 20 police officers were being investigated for incorrectly identifying people as gang members. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had taken out the long knives the night before the Iowa Caucuses and accused themselves of secretly rejecting each other. Then there is President Trump and the company he keeps.

New evidence has emerged, including a damnation report by the non-partisan Administration and Budgetary Office and the Government Accountability Office that the President has violated the law by withholding aid to Ukraine for self-determined political purposes.

When you read the reports, the evidence is as convincing as the Astros’ average home / away throws. In any other era in American history, this would be impossible to ignore. But this is not another era. The only thing that matters today is winning. For the President, this means re-election. For the Democrats, that means turning Trump off.

Winning is obviously important, especially in politics. The winners make the laws, set the guidelines and bring us in or out of war. But winning “at any price” is too expensive for a self-governing people.

“Our constitution was created only for a religious and moral people,” said John Adams. “It is totally inadequate for someone else’s government.”

UCLA’s Red Sanders said, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” This once inspiring quote was perverted into a license to cheat.

For far too many, it has become an ethos, a business model. Gaining pressure to hit our enemies, combined with our tribalism, allows us to forgive our own sins and justify the unjust acts of those we support.

“The other team did worse” is not a sustainable moral code. But that’s exactly how we got here today, in an endless circle of scandals, investigations and arbitrary consequences, if any. Narrow values ​​- only win, baby!

Three managers and a general manager lost their job because they stole signs. Zero players were punished.

The U.S. Senate will shortly file charges against the 45th President of the United States.

Will there be joy or sadness in Mudville?

Doug McIntyre’s column appears on Sundays. He can be reached at: Doug@DougMcIntyre.com.

