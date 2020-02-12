WINNIPEG – A former long-term care worker has been sentenced to one year in prison for stealing jewelry from some residents of the Winnipeg Nursing Home with dementia.

Anna Mercado, who cared for many of the elderly at Kildonan Long Term Care Center, pleaded guilty in October to eight counts of theft under $ 5,000.

The judge said she abused her position of trust.

Mercado faces 24 months probation once she is released.

She has also been ordered to pay restitution to the victims’ families.

Last month, several family members read victim impact statements describing how damaged they were by the theft, many of which included wedding rings.

Families said Mercado had received a piece of invaluable jewelry that now cannot be passed down to future generations.

They also wrote that they felt betrayed and worried about the treatment their mothers received before the thefts.

Mercado apologized to the families. She said she had no valid reason for stealing jewelry and, despite what she did, she cared for and loved the residents. (CTV Winnipeg)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 12, 2020