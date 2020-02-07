advertisement

An old school in a Derbyshire village should be converted into a family home.

According to plans, the old Gateway Christian school at Moor Lane in Dale Abbey would be turned into a three-bed house.

The classrooms would give way to a large kitchen, a living room and dining rooms while the upper floor would be converted into a master bedroom and two small bedrooms.

Planners at Erewash Borough Council recommended that the request, from local developer Ian Jowett, be approved at a meeting on Wednesday, February 12.

They say the vacant school is in the green belt and the conservation area of ​​Dale Abbey.

Officers said the building had previously been enlarged and modified “unfavorably” and that there was a “dilapidated” portable building and a hangar in the back.

The old nursery school was sold after auction at an indicative price of £ 185,000 by SDL Auctions.

He said: “The conversion would make a beautiful house with character or a pair of dwellings subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions.”

If approved, a glass porch would be built at the front of the house.

The site is located near the Carpenters Arms pub to the north of the village and next to a children’s playground.

Several opposing residents wrote to council to clarify their views.

They said: “The proposals would create an incongruous building in the conservation area, the proposals obscuring and significantly altering a historic building at the expense of the village and the value of the homes of those who live nearby.

“If approved, the development will do immense harm and defile one of the few examples of a Victorian building that has not been touched by the 21st century.

“There are elderly people near the proposals, noise and disturbances during construction could be an ordeal.”

Council officers wrote: “The site is located in the greenbelt, where inappropriate development is, by definition, harmful and should only be approved in very specific circumstances.

“The re-use and enlargement of a building is not necessarily inappropriate development provided that it does not result in disproportionate additions beyond the size of the original building.

“The existing building has been vacant for some time and the effects of this dormancy are already visible.

“The building was previously enlarged in an unsympathetic manner and although these extensions are part of the building’s history, they detract from the appearance and character of the building.

“The reuse of this building is considered an efficient use of this vacant building of local interest.”

Councilor Carol Hart, Chief Authority, said the plans blend in well with the village scene and would preserve the building.

Cllr Diane Cox said residents have “no objection” to the school being residential, but the design spoils the historic significance of the building.

She said that she does not like the glass panels provided for the facade of the building.

