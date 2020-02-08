advertisement

A Yorkshire fisherman found twice over the alcohol limit in his car in an A90 service in Angus was fined and banned.

Forfar Sheriff Court learned that Benjamin Sanders had fallen out with his brother during a funeral near Aberdeen.

The 37-year-old man left in his vehicle but was reported to the police and their sweeping of the two-lane road led to Stracathro services just north of Brechin.

advertisement

Tax MP Laura McGillvery said police received an early call regarding an incident between the accused and his brother at the Premier Inn in Portlethen.

“At 2:30 p.m., he was found alone in the back of his car in the parking lot,” said the tax official.

Sanders, of Welwick, near Hull provided a positive breath test on the road and was taken to Dundee police headquarters where he read out 54 micrograms, almost two and a half times the legal limit of 22.

In response to the charge, he told the police, “Sorry to waste your time, this should never have happened.”

Sanders admitted to driving with excess alcohol on the A90 on January 10.

Defense lawyer Billy Rennie said, “He called her for a friend’s funeral and was involved in an incident in which his brother assaulted him.

“He has never disturbed the courts in any way before.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Sanders, “Obviously you knew you weren’t fit to drive and at least you made a reasonable decision to park, but it wasn’t until you drove a distance. considerable on a main road. “

He fined Sanders £ 500 and disqualified him for a year.

advertisement