The gang “Saved by the Bell” returns to their favorite hangout – The Max.

In case you missed it, “Saved by the Bell” is the last old school (literal) show to get restart processing.

The sequel welcomes the return of Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley – who played A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano on the show, respectively – on our screens.

They play the parents in the new series while Mark-Paul Gosselaar joins them as iconic Zack Morris.

Zack is now governor of California and in hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. He hopes to resolve the problem by sending the affected students to the best performing schools in the state. This includes Bayside High.

The new series is heading to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes look at him and Berkley shooting a promo for the new series.

They meet at their old dive, the fast-food The Max, where they often hang out with their friends.

It seems that Max himself, played by Ed Alonzo, is also making a comeback.

