A volunteer firefighter who lost his wife to cancer last year is now living in a tent after his home burned down in the catastrophic bushfire crisis in Australia.

Ash Graham, who lost his home in Nerrigundah on the south coast of New South Wales on New Year’s Eve, survived the inferno with his truck, a few belongings, and his trusty dog, the three-year-old Kozi, at his side.

Kozi was left in the local fire department while Graham went out to warn others in the area to vacate their homes. However, the dog fled the fire station as the fire approached the building.

Now Ash spends his days looking for his loyal companion who was last seen outside the fire station and says he won’t stop until he finds him.

In tears, he said:

He was the only thing I had left when my wife died, so he’s my best buddy.

He is my motivation, he gets me out of bed on my working days.

Graham has searched all mine shafts and wombat holes and hopes his doggie will head for water.

I just hope he was faster than Armageddon.

Maybe I didn’t walk more than a hundred meters, maybe I just looked at an area and there were a few houses that I hadn’t looked under.

Ash’s wife Melanie died of cancer a year before the devastating bushfire crisis.

Though he previously worked as a roofer, Graham stopped working to look after his wife for six years before she died.

He is now planning to cut down trees on the property to be sure to place his caravan where he will live for the foreseeable future.

Despite the obvious risks, Graham says Nerrigundah will always be his home and says he will never move.

The small village is one of the hardest hit by the devastating bushfires in Australia. Two thirds of the houses were destroyed by the flame.

A man from the 1970s who lived near the village was one of the 27 victims of the fires that destroyed more than 2,000 houses and scorched 10 million hectares of land.

We hope that Graham will be reunited with his loyal companion soon.

