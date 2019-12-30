advertisement

An Australian volunteer firefighter died on Monday and two others were burned after their truck was run over when it was hit by extreme winds amid raging bushfires.

The firefighters had started a fire about 70 km east of Albury in New South Wales.

In the state of Victoria, there were 11 emergency fire warnings expected to become extreme overnight, while fires also threatened South Australia and Tasmania.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from parts of New South Wales on Monday as “pillars of fire”, fueled by extreme heat and high winds, haunted a popular tourist region in southeast Australia.

Forest fires that have hit the country’s east coast for weeks have risen to dangerous levels in the east of Gippsland, an area with two national parks, lakes and coastal plains half the size of Belgium.

Late in the afternoon, officials warned vacationers to stay off the streets because of thick smoke and unpredictable, fast-moving fires, adding that it was now too late for people who had not left the region to do so.

State emergency commissioner Andrew Crisp said “pillars of fire” would enter the atmosphere and create their own dangerous weather systems.

“There is lightning going out of these pillars,” Crisp told reporters. “It’s unpredictable, it’s dangerous out there.”

With a few fire fronts over 1,000 kilometers long and temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius, Crisp said the danger would remain high into the evening.

Bushfires have destroyed more than 9.9 million acres across Australia in recent weeks – an area the size of Japan. Nine deaths have been linked to the flames.

At the Shady Gully Caravan Park in Mallacoota, a coastal town in the east of Gippsland, a manager who only gave his first name, Chris, told Reuters: “People are evacuating and they have been evacuating all day. You go.”

At Mallacoota Beachcomber Caravan Park, a woman who only identified as Debbie had decided to stay to fight the fires.

“The weather is very calm, almost like a smoke mist and it’s very, very hot. No wind,” she said.

Around 100 fires are burning in Australia, most in the southeast, in the states of Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

But flames also threaten lives and houses on the other side of the country – fires in Western Australia, thousands of kilometers from the east of the country, interrupted the containment lines north of the port city of Albany on Sunday.

The heat wave in southern Australia has even brought mercury to 40.8 degrees Celsius in Tasmania, the point closest to Antarctica.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, this was the hottest December temperature measured in the state capital, Hobart. – Reuters

