advertisement

Astronomical experts have said that the fireball that appeared to fall from the sky over Derbyshire last night was a “rare and spectacular sight”.

Members of the Royal Astronomical Society believe it was an “exceptionally bright meteor” that has been spotted across the country.

advertisement

The phenomenon was filmed at Stenson Fields around 11:35 p.m. while sightings have also been reported in Oakwood, Littleover and near Belper.

A spokesperson for the Royal Astronomical Society said: “From the image, it looks like a” fireball “- an unusually bright meteor – although that does not mean that something has hit the ground. consider yourself lucky! “

Linda Terry says she feels “very lucky” to have seen the meteor from her room at Nether Heage, near Belper.

She said, “I couldn’t believe my eyes.

Still from the video sequence that captured the rare phenomenon

(Image: © Gary Rogers / SWNS)

“It was like a ball of fire coming down from the sky, so it was a little scary, but the colors orange, yellow and red were magnificent.

“It was incredible, it was to be seen and I feel very fortunate to have seen it.”

Littleover resident Valerie Walker first thought she saw a lightning bolt from her window.

She said, “I was looking out the window and saw a flash of light thinking it was lightning at first, it probably was.”

The dramatic video was captured on the door security camera outside Gary Rogers’ Stenson Fields house.

The 52-year-old man, who lives right next to Wragley Way, said, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. I thought, “what is it?”

“I was really surprised. I have never seen a meteor before, only shooting stars.

“I thought it was definitely not fireworks, I had never seen fireworks light up the horizon like that.”

A meteor is a space rock that enters the Earth’s atmosphere.

When it falls to Earth, the resistance, or drag, of air on the rock makes it extremely hot.

What we see in this case is a “shooting star”.

This light sequence is not actually the rock, but rather the glowing hot air while the hot rock zips into the atmosphere.

It becomes known as a meteorite after hitting the surface.

.

advertisement