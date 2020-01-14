advertisement

A fire that resulted in the evacuation of 1,500 students from a school in Fife was reportedly started.

Scottish police said the fire at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar was treated as a deliberate shot.

At around noon on Monday, a fire broke out in a school toilet cubicle.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The police are treating the fire as a volunteer and investigations are under way.”

All of the students in the building and 130 staff members were evacuated and no one was injured in the incident.

However, in a letter distributed to parents and guardians on Tuesday, school principal Carol Ann Penrose said the fire could have been “even more serious”.

And she said the students would be given fire safety lectures to prevent the incident from happening again.

Ms. Penrose said, “Thanks again to the firefighters for their prompt and efficient response to what could have been an even more serious incident.

“Investigations are continuing with police participation and there will be a series of firefighters’ meetings next week to share the very real dangers of such actions.

“A section of a corridor remains closed, however, the fire was limited to a toilet cubicle and therefore once the specialized cleaning has been carried out, it will reopen and the block will remain closed until the renovation.”

The letter stated that the fire department was called to Carslogie Road school at 11:55 a.m. and the teams arrived 10 minutes later.

Youth with complex needs from the school’s additional support department were allowed to enter the library at 12:15 p.m.

“However, at this point, firefighters were still working to establish that the school was safe and were taking steps to ventilate the southern block of the school,” said Ms. Penrose.

She said that students who didn’t have jackets and were getting cold also had access to the library, where sandwiches were provided.

“The kitchen had been closed from 11.55 am and the dining room was still very smoky, therefore there was no way to provide lunch for the whole school, both in terms of facilities and food available, “said the rector.

“I understand that among all this, some young people were unable to have lunch and I can only apologize. I took the lead from the fire officer and made the decision to prioritize logistics for health and safety and then return the goods in time for the end of school at 2:30 p.m.

Three firefighters attended the scene and the fire quickly went out.

Ms. Penrose said: “Even though the fire was small and was quickly put out, there was a lot of smoke in the downstairs hallway that had moved to the two levels above and in the dining room. eat.”

